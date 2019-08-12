Lyft driver who allegedly raped intoxicated passenger arrested

San Bruno police arrested a 46-year-old male Lyft driver on suspicion of raping a 25-year-old female passenger on Saturday morning.

The victim reported that she scheduled the ride while intoxicated at a bar in San Mateo and passed out in the backseat of the ride-share vehicle, according to San Bruno police.

The driver, Tonye Kolokolo, took the victim to his residence in Tracy without her permission, according to police, where it is alleged that he had nonconsensual intercourse with her.

Kolokolo was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and rape, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to this alleged crime or similar incidents involving Kolokolo is asked to call police at (650) 616-7100 or email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.

Previous story
US to toughen pathway to citizenship for immigrants using benefits
Next story
Hunters Point killing marks SF’s first homicide in a month

Just Posted

New Central Subway director shares his strategy to speed up project

San Francisco’s new director in charge of the Central Subway, Nadeem Tahir,… Continue reading

Department of Police Accountability to take over misconduct investigations for sheriff

San Francisco’s Department of Police Accountability will now be tasked with investigating… Continue reading

US to toughen pathway to citizenship for immigrants using benefits

The White House is tightening rules in order to limit the pathway… Continue reading

Lyft driver who allegedly raped intoxicated passenger arrested

San Bruno police arrested a 46-year-old male Lyft driver on suspicion of… Continue reading

Outside Lands 2019 Day 3: Paul Simon, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves, Anderson .Paak, Toro y Moi

Judah & the Lion, PJ Morton, Cherry Glazerr, Sheck Wes, Leven Kali round out 12th fest

Most Read