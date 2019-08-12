Lyft driver who allegedly raped intoxicated passenger arrested

San Bruno police arrested a 46-year-old male Lyft driver on suspicion of raping a 25-year-old female passenger on Saturday morning.

The victim reported that she scheduled the ride while intoxicated at a bar in San Mateo and passed out in the backseat of the ride-share vehicle, according to San Bruno police.

The driver, Tonye Kolokolo, took the victim to his residence in Tracy without her permission, according to police, where it is alleged that he had nonconsensual intercourse with her.

Kolokolo was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and rape, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to this alleged crime or similar incidents involving Kolokolo is asked to call police at (650) 616-7100 or email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.