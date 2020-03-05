Lowell High School closed due to coronavirus concerns

San Francisco has closed Lowell High School for the remainder of the week after it learned a relative of a student is being treated for COVID-19, otherwise known as the novel coronavirus.

In a voicemail message to parents, students, and staff sent Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco Unified School District said the school would be closed Thursday and Friday, with updates on Monday for next steps.

“This afternoon the district learned that a relative of a Lowell High School student is being treated for Covid 19, also known as coronavirus,” the voicemail said. “Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and well being of our community we have decided to close the school and all events and gathering for the time being.”

“School will not be open on Friday and we will share an updated message on Monday,” the voicemail said.

Susan Solomon, president of United Educator of San Francisco, said the district notified her Thursday past 2 p.m. that it was a parent of a student at the school. Lowell has 2,700 students as of the last school year.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez and Ida Mojadad contributed to this report.

Bay Area Newseducationsan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/