San Francisco's acclaimed Lowell High School will return to merit-based admissions in fall 2023, the school board voted 4-3 Wednesday night.
After two years of controversy that helped fuel the February recall of three San Francisco Unified School District trustees, the board's new incarnation rejected outgoing Superintendent Vince Matthews' recommendation of a year delay on reinstating merit admissions. The board also approved a task force to examine improving high schools.
The decision means that the prestigious school's attendees will again be determined by grades and test scores, not a lottery. Opponents of merit-based admissions cited equity and inclusion; proponents noted the school's reputation for top-flight graduates, with alumni including U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.