Lombard Street closed after collision

All six lanes across Lombard Street between Pierce and Steiner streets in San Francisco have been closed after car struck a light pole, causing it to lean across traffic lanes, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

An emergency alert was issued on the incident shortly after 10 a.m.

San Francisco Public Works and San Francisco Public Utility Commission crews are on their way to assess any damage, according to the fire department.

The morning commute may continue to see delays as work continues. Emergency officials advise finding alternate routes.