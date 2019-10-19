Loftus sworn in as interim district attorney

Suzy Loftus was set to be sworn in as interim district attorney Saturday morning, a day after former District Attorney George Gason’s departure and just over two weeks before the November 5 election that will decide who holds the post permanently.

Loftus, who is one of four candidates running for district attorney, was appointed by Mayor London Breed to hold the seat after former Gascon announced on Oct. 3 that he would be stepping down. Gascon’s departure was set for Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

The move inspired protests and was widely condemned by opponents as interference by the mayor in an election that was expected to be the first open race for district attorney in more than 100 years. A recent poll suggests around 40 percent of voters may disagree with the move.

Loftus was scheduled to be sworn in at 10 a.m. at the new headquarters of the District Attorney’s Office at 350 Rhode Island St.

She is running against Deputy Public Defender Chesa Boudin, Deputy Attorney General Leif Dautch and Deputy District Attorney Nancy Tung.