‘Living Worlds’ at California Academy of Sciences a visual feast for the eyes

Morrison Planetarium reopens with film about search for life in the universe

If you’re expecting ET as the first extraterrestrial humanity will meet, you may be disappointed. More likely, it will be a microscopic single-cell amoeba, which also has inhabited Earth for millennia. That, at least, is what “Living Worlds,” the Morrison Planetarium’s new show, posits.

California Academy of Sciences, along with other museums, reopened cautiously some time ago, but for the Planetarium, with its seating in a spacious but closed interior, this is the first show since March 2020. Strict Covid rules apply to admission.

Narrated by Daveed Diggs, the show follows a spectacular search across the cosmos and through time for signs of life elsewhere, while also exploring the transformation of Earth’s surface and atmosphere over billions of years.

With stars, planets and spacecrafts projected on Morrison’s 75-foot-diameter screen, it’s an amazing journey in which Earth’s past and future space exploration overlap, beginning with the Atacama high desert in Chile, the driest place in the world, with a surface resembling Mars. (There, in a volcanic lake, we also meet the armored, ever-surviving amoeba.)

Examining from space “fingerprints of life” on Earth and comparing them with those on Mars and elsewhere in the universe, “Living Worlds” also visits one of Saturn’s moons and exoplanets — those beyond our solar system, orbiting stars.

Planetarium and Academy Science Visualization Senior Director Ryan Wyatt says the film digs deep into cutting-edge science “to ponder existential quandaries, combining the expertise and research of hundreds of scientists across dozens of disciplines and leveraging simulations and data from around the globe. We hope that viewers will come away with a

deeper understanding of our living world in a cosmic context, and that they will be inspired to seek an active role in regenerating life on Earth.”

“Living Worlds” debuts in San Francisco Nov. 5, but it was already honored widely in festival showings, receiving awards and accolades at the 2021 Dome Fest West and film festivals in Los Angeles, Germany, the UK and Australia.

IF YOU GO:

Where: California Academy of Sciences, 55 Music Concourse Dr., SF

When: Monday-Saturday: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets: Reservations required for Planetarium; prices vary by date, entry time and age group.

Contact: (415) 379-8000, www.calacademy.org

