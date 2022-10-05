The largest algal bloom to threaten San Francisco Bay in recent memory has finally receded, but the creature that triggered it still lurks in the Bay’s blue waters, waiting for the right conditions to strike.
Heterosigma akashiwo, an organism known to spawn red tides, turned the Bay tea-brown this summer, killing untold numbers of fish and other marine life, including bat rays, gobies and polychaetes.
Scientists say it’s a ‘wake up call’ and 'ticking time bomb'
But heterosigma is just one of many species that are always living in the Bay at background levels — a fact that concerns many scientists as they look toward a warmer, drier future.
“So why this particular organism? Why heterosigma?” asked David Senn, a senior scientist at the San Francisco Estuary Institute, during a recent presentation. “That's (a question) that I don't know that we're actually going to figure out, but I don't know if we really need to because there are another 14 waiting in line right behind it.”
Though no one can pin down precisely what triggered this summer’s bloom, experts point to a complex confluence of factors, including ample sunlight, calm winds and the plentiful nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus that drain into the Bay from the 42 sewage and stormwater treatment plants, six refineries and outflows from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Delta’s wastewater treatment facility.
“This wasn't a surprise,” said Senn. But it was unpleasant.
Despite many years of restoration, San Francisco Bay is still one of the most polluted, nutrient-rich water bodies in the nation. For years, studies have raised the possibility of blooms in the Bay, given the link between nutrient enrichment and harmful algal blooms, or HABs.
But this summer’s event has sparked questions about the region’s wastewater management systems and whether new protocols or permitting requirements are needed to improve the health of the Bay, especially amid a warming world.
Much of the sewage infrastructure in the region is aging and in need of upgrades, the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board has conceded, but cost is a key barrier. “There are solutions,” said Jon Rosenfield, a senior scientist at the environmental watchdog Baykeeper, referencing infrastructure upgrades and water recycling programs. “But the solutions are expensive.”
Eileen White, executive officer of the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, told the Chronicle that upgrading dozens of aging treatment facilities could cost $14 billion, which would double or triple ratepayers’ water bills.
And while elevated nutrient levels were not the only factor that caused the bloom, it did result in more severe impacts, noted Senn, including the massive fish die-off that left tens of thousands of slippery carcasses rotting on shorelines across the region.
But sunlight was also at play. In mid-August, when heterosigma was ballooning, Senn said the region saw one of the highest periods of cumulative sunlight in the last 21 years. And as the world warms and our famous fog recedes, we should expect to see more bloom events, scientists say.
All that said, heterosigma has some distinct advantages, noted William Cochlan, a professor at San Francisco State’s Estuary & Ocean Science Center. Cochlan, who has studied this single-celled critter for decades, likened it to a “flying potato” for its bumpy shape and its two tiny tail-like appendages called flagella, which help propel it through the water column as it searches for nutrients and sunlight.
“It can swim 4 to 12 meters per day,” said Senn, “which feels like a lot to me.”
Heterosigma can also be a bit of a bully. Not only does it produce a toxin that can be lethal to fish, but the chemical can also hinder the growth of other phytoplankton that might be competing for the same nutrients. Heterosigma can also thrive in a wide range of salinities and water temperatures, noted Cochlan, which other species – including its predators – cannot.
“It really has great tricks up his sleeve,” said Cochlan. “So when conditions are just right for it, it goes to town. It can definitely become the big dog on the block.”
But perhaps its most concerning talent is its staying power. Heterosigma forms cysts when it’s stressed — environmentally resilient cells that sink to the depths of a water body, seeding into sediments and waiting patiently until environmental conditions are just right to reemerge.
Cochlan expects that there has been a massive seeding of the Bay everywhere this “little beast” was prominent this summer. And once it settles, heterosigma can wait for days, weeks or even years to reemerge, said Cochlan. “So once you’ve had a bloom, expect them again.”
