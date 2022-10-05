The largest algal bloom to threaten San Francisco Bay in recent memory has finally receded, but the creature that triggered it still lurks in the Bay’s blue waters, waiting for the right conditions to strike.

Heterosigma akashiwo, an organism known to spawn red tides, turned the Bay tea-brown this summer, killing untold numbers of fish and other marine life, including bat rays, gobies and polychaetes.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

@jessicawolfrom