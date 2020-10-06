Library, school district partner on new bookmobile service

A SF Public Library bookmobile stands at Jose Ortega Elementary School as part of SF PL To Go-Go, a partnership with the SF Unified School District, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner) Keith Lu finishes setting up the SF PL To Go-Go popup, a partnership between the SF Public Library and the SF Unified School District, at Jose Ortega Elementary School on Tuesday. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner) A SF Public Library bookmobile stands at Jose Ortega Elementary School as part of SF PL To Go-Go, a partnership with the SF Unified School District. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner) Brandan Espejo looks through free books provided for patrons at the SFPL To Go-Go pop up at Jose Ortega Elementary school on Tuesday. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner) SF Public Library and SF Unified School District staff start their SF PL To Go-Go soft opening with the fleet of bookmobiles around different school locations such as Willie Brown Jr. Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner) Julia Maynard, Jennifer O’Sullivan and Shannon Engelbrecht staff the SF PL To Go-Go, a partnership with the SF Public Library and SF Unified School District, at Willie Brown Jr. Middle School on Tuesday. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner) Julia Maynard, Jennifer O’Sullivan, Shannon Engelbrecht and Bon Harris staff the SF Public Library and SF Unified School District soft opening for its SF PL To Go-Go service around different school locations such as Willie Brown Jr. Middle School on Tuesday. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner)

The San Francisco Public Library and SF Unified School District are partnering up on a new weekly pop-up pickup service announced Tuesday.

The service, called SFPL To Go-Go, uses the library’s fleet of bookmobiles to allow residents to pick up and drop off items at Jose Ortega Elementary, Willie Brown Jr. Middle School and John O’Connell High School between 2 and 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as at Treasure Island on Wednesdays.

While patrons will need to reserve their materials ahead of time, staff members will be on site with free materials to hand out to community members to help encourage reading.

For more information, visit the SF Public Library’s To Go page and look for the bookmobile site locations.

