Library names new chief operating officer

Maureen Singleton was appointed chief operating officer of the San Francisco Public Library, City Librarian Michael Lambert announced Monday.

Singleton has served as acting COO since March 2018 and was previously the library’s chief financial officer.

“Maureen is mission driven, a careful steward of the community’s resources and passionate about the myriad opportunities to positively impact the lives of city residents through library services,” Lambert said in a statement.

Singleton is a San Francisco native and has worked for the city in different roles over 17 years. Before her tenure with the library, Singleton worked in the Board of Supervisors Budget Analyst Office, as well as the city’s Department of Public Health and Public Works Department.

“I firmly believe that libraries are centers of our communities, providing access to information, creating opportunities, and serving as a rising tide to lift up our society,” she said.