"Mighty Real," a sketch variety show dedicated to joy and comedy inspired by the lives of queer people of color, is back in The City.
This will be the show's fourth year, an annual event by LGBTQ+ culture and events group ItsQwere. Music, dance, spoken word and more will be gracing the stage, featuring writers like Dara M Wilson, Sampson McCormick, Dom Gélin and Baruch Porras-Hernandez.
For writer Dom Gélin, the emphasis is on "variety" in variety show.
"One of the great things about our writing team is that our queer experiences are fairly different," said Gélin. "We have sketches that run the gamut from regulars at a sex club to the person who doesn't know the first thing about getting laid. We have a little something for everyone."
Tony Taylor, founder and producer of ItsQwere, sees Mighty Real not just as a night for some levity, but as a way to shine a light on enclaves of San Francisco's art scene that might not always get their due.
"San Francisco's really known for its thriving arts community and its neighborhoods of rich culture," he said. "I think that the offerings can be more diverse and I do think that we have a very particular niche with the sketch comedy variety show, and I'm really excited to test it out in the Bay Area."
Aside from sketches, acts and performances featured will include spoken word by Hilary Cruz Mejia, a radical poet and activist from the coast of Guatemala, and a parody rendition of Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl," retitled "Stole It From a Black Girl."
San Francisco-based ItsQwere is the founder and host of the show. Since its inception in 2018 — as a salon in a living room amongst a few queer San Francisco locals — ItsQwere has expanded to LGBTQ+ communities across the world, facilitating poetry readings, panel discussions, a monthly book club and other live gatherings.
"I think comedy has really been a survival tactic for anyone who presents, sounds or acts different from the societal norms," said Taylor. "We're using comedy in this instance much like music and food, in that it brings together family, families, friends and communities. I want us to be creating a meal. It's not a potluck, but we're all working together to create something really delicious."
True to its roots, the show is thoroughly San Francisco. Not only was it founded here, but the name comes from Sylvester's 1978 hit "You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)," in tribute to the musician's legacy as a paragon of Black, flamboyant, queer pride in 1970s S.F.
"We’re bringing the spirit and worry-free energy of the song, and Sylvester himself, into each annual show," said Taylor. "Whether it's live music, stand-up comedy, author conversations or a film screening, during those two hours, we want you to feel fully authentic and uninhibited."
If you go:
When: Saturday, Nov. 5
Where: Piano Fight, 144 Taylor St.
Price: $20-$30 (sliding scale)
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.