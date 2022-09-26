"Mighty Real," a sketch variety show dedicated to joy and comedy inspired by the lives of queer people of color, is back in The City.

This will be the show's fourth year, an annual event by LGBTQ+ culture and events group ItsQwere. Music, dance, spoken word and more will be gracing the stage, featuring writers like Dara M Wilson, Sampson McCormick, Dom Gélin and Baruch Porras-Hernandez.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com