Russell Long was sitting in his office at the corner of Broadway and Sansome when he realized the world was doomed.

It was the start of a new millennium. An oil-hungry George W. Bush had just been elected president. And now, his life’s work slashing harmful pollution from dirty industries was under threat.

“We're screwed,” he recalled telling his staff. “You got the oil guy in the White House — and with Dick Cheney there as his vice president, you just knew what was going to happen.”

At the time, Long was the executive director of the Bluewater Network, a San Francisco-based environmental nonprofit that he founded in the late 90s. He had successfully banned jet skis in National Parks, sued the EPA over its regulation of marine diesel engines and went up against the shipping industry for offloading wastewater at ports.

But could he stave off a torrent of oil-friendly federal policies by transforming California into a bulwark of environmental regulation? It was a bold idea — and an improbable one. Long didn’t have the deep pockets or the broad influence of a Sierra Club or NRDC. He had a staff of 10.

What followed was a yearslong, hard-won battle for what has become one of California’s most important environmental laws. The Clean Cars Act of 2002, or AB 1493, may not be a household name. But it was the first in the nation to set standards regulating greenhouse gasses belching from tailpipes and catalyzed a radical transformation of the auto industry.

“Prior to the passage of AB 1493, nobody thought about carbon dioxide emissions as carbon pollution,” said Michael Wara, policy director of the Climate and Energy Policy Program at Stanford University. It was an intellectual leap, he said, a paradigm shift that paved the way for other landmark legislation to come.

AB 1493 celebrates its 20th anniversary this summer as the impacts of climate change have become undeniably clear. While the West contends with ferocious wildfires and searing heatwaves, a new climate bill that would put billions of dollars toward a transition to clean energy, including broad incentives for electric vehicles, is now working its way through the Senate.

But its anniversary also comes at a moment when the nation’s highest court has curtailed the federal government’s authority to regulate emissions from power plants, threatening to drag the U.S. further behind in meeting its climate targets.

In this context, AB 1493 is proof that individual states can still change the trajectory of a rapidly warming planet against formidable odds. This is its story.

A legal epiphany and a willing assemblymember

Two decades ago, Long’s epiphany hinged on a legal technicality. “I thought, wait a second: Why aren’t we regulating automobiles for greenhouse gas emissions?” he said. “That's not federally preemptive.”

In other words, greenhouse gasses from automobiles were not classified in the same way as other federally regulated chemicals like ozone or carbon monoxide under the Clean Air Act. “I realized that you could actually do something that was not going after criteria air pollutants, but instead going directly after carbon emissions — but not just carbon, other greenhouse gasses too,” he said.

Idea in hand, Long pointed his car northeast on 1-80 to pitch it to Sacramento environmental heavyweights like Byron Sher and John Burton. Their staff swiftly shot him down.

But then, someone told him to run it by Fran Pavley, a freshman Assembly member and former school teacher from Los Angeles County, whose grassroots victory over better-funded opponents caught many by surprise. She was new in town and might be swayed.

Pavley grew up in the San Fernando Valley and was no stranger to smog-smothered days made worse by California’s car culture. “It didn't take a rocket scientist to know that when we had warmer temperatures, especially during the summer, air pollution got even worse,” she said.

Still, she was skeptical of Long’s proposal. “I hadn't thought about introducing a bill like this,” said Pavley. “But timing is everything.”

Two things nudged her toward backing the bill. First, Bush had withdrawn the U.S. from the 1992 Kyoto Protocol, an international agreement that called for industrialized nations to significantly curb their emissions. Secondly, a report from the Union of Concerned Scientists sounded the alarm about the looming climate impacts on California, forecasting a shrinking Sierra snowpack, rising seas and intensifying fires.

Pavley was convinced. “Everything they said was true over 20 years ago – it's even more true today,” she said. “Everything accelerated faster than anyone predicted.”

Identifying the threat of greenhouse gas emissions

Long was in. He drafted language for a bill that went for the jugular of the auto industry. His pitch, said Pavley, was that under federal law, the state of California is authorized to enforce more stringent air standards reflecting the unique climatic conditions in the state. Namely, smog.

“What we needed was a waiver from the Environmental Protection Agency,” said Pavley. But the move didn't require another act of Congress.

Threading this needle, however, proved technically difficult. There were attempts to change the bill's language from “greenhouse gas emissions” to “carbon” — a point Long fought hard to keep.

“I want to be really clear. It wasn't just carbon. If you say carbon, they were going to tie it to fuel efficiency — and that was federally preempted,” said Long. “But if you say greenhouse gasses, well, guess what? You can reduce carbon on not just fuel mileage, but you can reduce carbon by moving to biofuels. That was part of the legal strategy that I had in mind.”

This was a time before Teslas whirred through city streets. Long envisioned running his Volkswagen Beetle on Canola oil.

Semantics aside, the idea was a radical one. “The move from saying carbon dioxide is not air pollution, it's something else because it doesn't cause local harms, to saying that air pollution is stuff that you put up in the air — it doesn't matter if it's local or global — it is causing harm, and therefore it is air pollution; that step — I can't begin to express how important it was,” said Wara.

But the bill was not a shoo-in. Originally called AB 1058, it garnered sharp hostility from the automotive industry, the California Chamber of Commerce and the auto unions. A $5 million ad campaign was launched, warning car-loving Californians that Fran Pavley was coming for their SUVs. Soccer Moms, beware, the ads blared.

Even major environmental players were initially reluctant to hop on board. “The big environmental groups were like, don't rock the boat; we'll get it done eventually. This is radical,” said Wara. “And Fran Pavley was like, no: it's air pollution, and we can call it that, and we can pass a law in the state of California. And then we can regulate it. And if it's unconstitutional, they can sue us and try to prove it in court.”

There was also fear that if the bill failed in California, the Bush administration would hold it up as a beacon of liberal policy gone haywire, an excuse to double down on his oil-extractive agenda.

It also didn’t help, Long said, that this bill was coming from Bluewater and not a larger firm. “We were just a gnat on the elephant,” said Long. But, once they pushed it through the first committee, everybody piled on. “I think they realized this train's leaving the station, and we better be on board,” said Long. Eventually, the bill gained the backing of the NRDC, the Sierra Club and a growing roster of supporters.

When AB 1058 finally wound its way to the Senate, President pro-Tempore John Burton took it under his wing, despite the vocal opposition from industry groups. He used his authority to “gut and amend” the bill, rebranding it as AB1493. The bill passed in June of 2002 with a 23-6 vote.

From California to the federal government

“Practically speaking, AB 1493 is, I think, is (one of the) most important things that California has done,” said Wara. “It forced the federal government's hand on the regulation of vehicle fuel economy in a way that I think would not have happened; It put California in a driver's seat role in setting those standards.”

California, a state of 40 million, has tremendous sway over markets and industries. A change here portends change everywhere. “No one, whether it's an automobile manufacturer or a refrigerator manufacturer, wants to make one brand for California and another brand for the other 49 states,” said Pavely.

By 2009, the Obama administration rolled out new rules that tightened national fuel economy standards, modeling them off California’s Clean Car Law. Since AB 1493 went into effect, 17 states and several car manufacturers, including Ford, Honda, VW, BMW and Volvo have adopted the Golden State’s stringent emission standards, despite attempts to roll them back during the Trump era.

AB 1493 is “a great example of something you can't undo,” said Wara.

But this is not just a climate story, he said. It’s also a geopolitical one. “Had we not tightened fuel economy standards because of 1493, right now, we would be in a world of hurt as a country,” said Wara, referring to the outbreak of war in Ukraine which has thrown global markets into tumult and driven oil prices sky high.

“Everybody still likes to drive their giant Ford F-150,” said Wara. “But you know what? The Ford F-150 of today is so much more fuel efficient than the Ford F-150 of 2010.”

Wara conjured a world where gas might cost double and where smog sputtered from tailpipes with abandon. “That's the world we would live in without AB1493,” he said.

It doesn’t. And you can thank Russel Long for that.