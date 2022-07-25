Academic practices currently being implemented in California schools are indicative of the declining standards in public education. Whether it is the banning of Ds and Fs in several districts, the elimination of citizenship grades or lenient grading policies, California will not be on track to prepare students for the challenges ahead unless standards are restored to the high expectations from before distance learning. Students, teachers and school officials in the Bay Area and beyond should get on board with excellence-promoting practices to address learning loss and voter concerns about the quality of public schools.
Like many other students, I am frustrated to see rigorous instruction slipping away. Maintaining excellence is key to recovering from COVID-caused learning loss as well as for the long-term education of students. This can be achieved by instilling in students the qualities of hard work, determination and love of learning. Unfortunately, misguided practices leave students such as myself concerned about our future.
Large school districts in cities like Los Angeles, Sacramento and Oakland have decided that failing a class is no longer a possibility and have moved to do away with D and F grades. This troubling policy change affects hundreds of thousands of California students whose grades will no longer accurately reflect their effort and achievement.
Even without the application of these policies, teachers and administrators in other districts have discretion when it comes to the laxity or strictness of policies, implementing the “Courtesy C” through artificial grade inflation. I experienced a class in which an extra 10 points was added to every test, not to mention the teacher stating that no student would receive lower than a 50% grade in the class. In another course, once a student reached a 70%, they were welcome to stop doing the assigned work because they reached a passing grade.
Done in the name of student self-esteem and “encouragement,” kids will learn that hard work and academic success make no difference and that slacking off is acceptable. (Most kids, however, are smart enough to know when they haven’t learned anything.) Removing Ds and Fs, an important measure of student mastery and achievement, does nothing to make up for learning loss, which was as much as 22 weeks (almost two thirds of a typical school year) for students from poorer backgrounds.
Even if such grading practices were meant for flexibility during the pandemic, they foster laziness, with several former San Francisco schoolmates saying — without hesitation or shame — that they “did no work but still got straight As” during the distance learning nightmare.
This drastic grading change is often coupled with accepting late assignments and allowing assignments to be redone, sometimes within days of the end of a report card period. When students turn in late work, they cannot correct their work in the classroom on the due date or assess their mastery of the concepts they are supposed to learn. Because their work is not done, they also cannot participate in class discussions related to the assignment. This leaves students in constant “catch-up mode,” preventing learning progress as a direct result of declining standards.
The inclination to permit the redoing of assignments and retaking of tests is not helpful either; as one student remarked to me last year about an important science exam: “I can just do the retest; there’s no need to study,” while another said “It’s not as if she (the teacher) even grades the assignments, anyway.” That is a dangerous promotion of carelessness.
Not only is reason on the side of academic rigor, it is supported by data. Student test scores can improve by nearly 17% with top-quartile teachers who use strict grading practices, according to the 2020 study “Great Expectations.” That may not seem significant, but 17% could mean the difference between two letter grades and the learning that these grades represent.
A student’s perseverance when faced with challenges, and the ability to meet deadlines (real-world skills), would normally be reflected in citizenship grades, a separate mark demonstrating participation, timeliness, and respect for the learning process, often shown on a similar letter scale (without percentages). However, school districts are discouraging these types of grades and dismissing their importance. Having a way to monitor and report behavior and contribution is paramount to keeping students on track in achieving the aforementioned qualities of diligence and dedication.
This decline in standards is an extremely pressing issue, and the approach to education that has produced these grading and policy changes must be reversed to ensure a rebound from learning loss and a future of hardworking, successful members of the community in California. Rigorous practices — meant not for punishment but to teach grit and legitimate achievement — are necessary if our kids are to compete in the 21st century, tackle the problems they face and succeed in the real world.
Voters, parents and students must all take a hard look at the policies being implemented in their local schools.