A PG&E truck outside the Embarcadero substation on Wednesday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Last of 738,000 PG&E customers without power back online

PG&E officials said Saturday night that, as of 6 p.m. Saturday, all 738,000 customers in 34 counties who lost electric service as a result of this week’s public safety power shutoff had their power restored.

The last group of customers in the Amador and Calaveras county hills had their power restored at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, according to a PG&E news release.

During the past week Gov. Gavin Newsom and others criticized the utility for shutting down power, saying PG&E had neglected upgrades and maintenance.

On Saturday, PG&E President Bill Johnson rejected that idea, saying instead that the risk of wildfire had “grown exponentially.” He thanked customers for their patience and described the shutoff as a “monumental undertaking.”

As of Saturday night, PG&E has confirmed 50 instances of weather-related damage – downed power lines, vegetation growing on power lines — to its electricity transmission system in the shutdown-impacted areas, and the company has either completed or is working to complete those repairs.

Homeless advocates say city policy to priotize shelter for pregnant women remains 'muddle of confusion'
Brush fire breaks out near Lake Merced in San Francisco

