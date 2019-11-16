Large fire displaces residents in Castro District

A large fire in San Francisco’s Castro District Saturday morning injured two people and displaced more than a dozen residents.

The four-alarm fire in the 400 block of Castro Street near Market broke out around 4:30 a.m. and has damaged two buildings at 456 and 460 Castro St. A total of 13 people have been displaced and one person has been taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation, while another reportedly declined transportation.

Michael Mallory, who has lived in one of two units at 456 Castro St. with several roommates since 2003, said his roommate woke him up early this morning saying he smelled fire or smoke. The two went out a back door that leads to a patio and saw what he described as a wall of fire between his building and the neighboring property.

Mallory said he ran back upstairs to pack some things, and remembered to grab his phone but forgot his wallet and keys in the rush.

The Red Cross gave him a blanket and money for a place to stay as he waited outside, and city officials said they would help connect him with a subsidy program on Monday. An administrator at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Mallory said he had already been offfered a room by a parishioner there and was blessed to be surrounded by loving neighbors, friends and community.

“It brings to light the services like the Red Cross that are so vital,” he said.

The buildings, a mix of commercial and residential, house Osaka Sushi and Q Bar. Both restaurants have sustained water damage, according to Supervisor Rafael Mandelman.

“The Castro is already experiencing significant challenges with vacant storefronts and quality of life issues,” Mandelman said. “This is a blow the neighborhood doesn’t really need and it’s sad for the residents displaced.”

The Red Cross reports it is on the scene assisting displaced residents.

Red Cross volunteers are on the scene assisting the residents displaced by this morning's 4-alarm fire in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood. https://t.co/iah97GNAl1 — Red Cross Northern California Coastal (@RedCrossNorCal) November 16, 2019