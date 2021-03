Alex Feng holds a sign and stands in solidarity at the GLBTQ+ Asian Pacific Alliance (GAPA) rally to show support for Asian and Pacific Islanders communities on Sunday, March 21, 2021. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) (L-R) Ehra Amaya and Coma Te. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) Micael Butial stands as he holds an umbrella that he painted with the words “Stop Asian Hate.” Calif. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) Troy Brunet holds a rainbow flag. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) (L-R) Dave Fong and Larry Wolfson. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) (L-R) Sister Roma and Troy Brunet. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) Sister Anya Streets. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) (L-R) Sister Shalita Corndog and Golda Lox. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) Roman Webb. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) Sister Roma addresses the crowd. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin speaks. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) Mayor London Breed speaks to the crowd. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) Assembly member David Chiu (front center) and state Sen. Scott Wiener (right) attend the solidarity march and rally at Harvey Milk Plaza in the Castro District. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) Hennessy Williams performs on stage at Harvey Milk Plaza. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) Kristi Yummy Kochi speaks to the crowd at Harvey Milk Plaza. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner) Demonstrators march on Market Street from Harvey Milk Plaza in the Castro District during a solidarity rally held by the GLBTQ+ Asian Pacific Alliance (GAPA) to show support for Asian and Pacific Islanders communities on Sunday, March 21, 2021. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner)

A crowd rallied and marched from San Francisco’s Castro District Sunday to show solidarity with the Asian community after last week’s mass shooting in Atlanta that killed eight people including six Asian women.

Sunday’s rally, organized by the GLBTQ+ Asian Pacific Alliance, began with speakers at Harvey Milk Plaza before departing for a march to Chinatown.

