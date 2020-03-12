Lakeshore Elementary closed after reports of illness

Lakeshore Elementary will close immediately for 14 days after four students and their families reported respiratory illnesses, the San Francisco Unified School District announced late Wednesday.

No COVID-19 diagnoses have been confirmed yet, but the Department of Public Health is investigating and testing the students. Other students and faculty at Lakeshore are being asked to self-quarantine and monitor their health.

“We are in the midst of a challenging public health situation, and new information is surfacing rapidly,” Superintendent Vincent Matthews said. “We know this information is cause for concern. We will continue to work closely with health experts to inform these important decisions.”

The Board of Education will have an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday in closed session with the Department of Public Health.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

