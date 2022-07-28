Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center is halting transfers for its remaining 600 residents following four deaths that occurred shortly after their relocation, according to a notice sent to residents on Thursday obtained by The Examiner. It is unclear exactly how long the transfers will be put on hold.

Federal regulators at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, had required that Laguna Honda discharge as many patients as possible before Sept. 13, the soonest possible date of closure for the hospital if recertification is unsuccessful.

As part of implementing a closure plan required by federal regulators, Laguna Honda has transferred 57 out of 681 residents since May, according to a data dashboard updated by the hospital. At least four of those who moved died within just a few days after their relocation. Three others were sent to homeless shelters.

“While I’m glad we’ve reached an agreement with the federal government to pause a significant portion of these transfers, it shouldn’t have come to this,” said Mayor London Breed. “When we entered this recertification process, we asked for 18 months window to ensure that our residents did not receive any disruption of care at Laguna Honda. We were given four months, and we’ve seen the disastrous results of that requirement. We are ready and willing to confront any and all challenges we have to make Laguna Honda work, but that commitment should not conflict with the care we have provided for so many for so many years.”

“We are glad to be in agreement with CMS and CDPH and all understand that Laguna Honda residents have complex needs and that transferring them is often a challenge,” said Roland Pickens, Chief Executive Officer with the San Francisco Health Network and Interim Chief Executive Officer with Laguna Honda Hospital. “Our staff are providing Laguna Honda residents with the best care possible while we all work towards recertification with CMS. Laguna Honda has served San Francisco’s must vulnerable residents for 150 years and we plan to do so for another 150 years.”

In April, CMS decertified Laguna Honda and cut the facility off from government-subsidized healthcare after the hospital was found out of compliance on multiple safety inspections, including finding illicit substances and drug paraphernalia on site, and failure to adhere to some hygiene and equipment safety protocols.

Some nursing home experts have argued that Laguna Honda's violations pale in comparison to some of the abuses and issues at other skilled nursing facilities that have remained open. Laguna Honda itself had a high-profile scandal where staff took inappropriate photos of patients in 2019, however, the facility did not face the kind of threat of termination that it is navigating today.

“It was absolutely unprecedented for this to happen in a facility that large. This is unreal,” said Patricia L. McGinnis, Executive Director of California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, a statewide consumer advocacy organization. “We have facilities in this state that shouldn’t be able to care for my cat much less a human, and they stay open.”

Following mounting pressure from families, doctors and disability advocates, hospital officials told patients on Thursday that they would pause the transfers.

“This is great and a step in the right up a right direction, but they should make the pause permanent. The minute I got the news I contacted the families I’m in touch with at Laguna and they are just delighted,” said former City Attorney Louise Renne. “But now, everyone is wondering, what does the pause mean? At least for the time being, it’s a relief and a step in the right direction.”

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to pass a resolution that calls on U.S. Secretary Xavier Becerra of the Department of Health and Human Services to “suspend the requirement to relocate and transfer vulnerable patients at Laguna Honda Hospital while it is trying to regain certification.”

The resolution also called for payments for government-subsidized healthcare plans to continue through the end of the year. However, at this point, funding is still slated to dry up in September or November, depending on if they hospital is given a possible two-month extension that federal regulators have stated is possible.

Advocates and family members of Laguna Honda patients said there was great relief from the decision to slow down the discharges. But ambiguity around the looming decision over whether or not the hospital will regain certification continue to worry many with connections to the hospital.

“The Closure Plan has had challenges and negative impacts for our community. As a result, Laguna Honda worked with, and at the direction of, CMS, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) to pause the discharge and transfer of all residents,” a letter sent to Laguna Honda staff on Thursday reads.

The vast majority of patients at Laguna Honda are low-income and rely on Medi-Cal and Medicaid.

“CMS has an obligation to ensure nursing homes provide a safe environments for their residents where they can receive quality care. Because of the unique population served by the facility and its large size, CMS has continued to make payments for these residents as the facility works through an approved closure plan,” a spokesperson for CMS told the Examiner in an email. “This week, CMS deployed a CMS onsite facilitator to serve as an onsite resource for both facility leadership and for the residents and family currently residing at LHH.”