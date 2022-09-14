Laguna Honda covid outbreak

Laguna Honda Hospital experienced its largest COVID outbreak to date at the facility, with a peak of 55 positive cases in August.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center experienced its largest COVID-19 outbreak to date in August, more than two years after the height of the pandemic, hospital officials said during a public hearing before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The outbreak has largely been contained after a peak case level of 55 positive cases on Aug. 25. Currently there are eight active cases at Laguna Honda, which is California’s largest skilled nursing facility with more than 600 residents.

