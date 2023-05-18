Federal officials have granted another last-minute reprieve for Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center.
The hospital was otherwise set to begin involuntarily transferring patients elsewhere on Friday.
Laguna Honda and its hundreds of patients have been in a precarious position since federal regulators decertified it last year, citing the “state of substandard care” found at the skilled-nursing facility by state inspectors.
The extension was announced by San Francisco Supervisor Myrna Melgar, whose district includes Laguna Honda.
“My number one priority has always been to protect the residents of Laguna Honda Hospital and their families and loved ones who have been living with instability, fear, and anxiety not knowing what the future may hold,” Melgar said in a statement on Thursday. “This just shows that CMS recognizes the totality of our efforts. We must continue supporting Laguna Honda in their efforts for recertification.”
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services agreed to extend the pause on patient transfers until Sept. 19.
CMS will also continue to reimburse care provided at Laguna Honda through March 19, 2024, according to Melgar’s office. Medicare and Medicaid traditionally account for more than half of the hospital’s revenue.
Federal regulators initially ordered Laguna Honda’s closure and transfer of patients within four months but backed off last July after a disproportionate number of the displaced residents died.
Thursday marks the third extension won by Laguna Honda since the initial order to closure was issued by federal regulators.
The most recent extension was granted on Feb. 1.
The issue has even drawn in San Francisco’s federal representatives.
“Laguna Honda residents, their families and dedicated staff welcome CMS extending the pause on transfers — providing needed peace of mind,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi tweeted following the announcement. “The hospital has made great progress toward recertification. We must keep working together to support this vital San Francisco institution.”
Laguna Hospital has operated in San Francisco since 1866 and was the largest skilled nursing facility in the country — accommodating about 700 patients — when issues with its operation were raised by two nonfatal drug overdoses on its grounds in 2021.
That sparked an inspection that found a host of other issues, such as poor hand hygiene and lax safety protocols.
The extensions have been lauded by local officials, but the process has reaped frustration. They lament that patients and their families are left uncertain about the future until days or hours before the deadline.
Meanwhile, The City’s Department of Public Health, which owns and operates Laguna Honda, is pushing to have the facility recertified by CMS.
“Laguna Honda Hospital is essential for taking care of some of our most vulnerable residents,” Mayor London Breed tweeted on Thursday. “We’ve been working (for) months with state and federal partners to ensure the long-term success of this hospital.”
Under a settlement between The City and federal regulators, the facility is now subject to routine monitoring. It’s implementing an “action plan” and plans to file for recertification of the facility later this year — which it hopes to win before being forced to transfer additional patients elsewhere.