Ongoing recertification efforts at Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center have prompted confusion and alarm among patients and their families. But a growing number of experts in nursing home regulations are equally perplexed by the situation in which up to 700 medically fragile patients are threatened with displacement.
“It’s as if the regulators, especially the feds, are gung-ho on cracking down on what we see as nursing home practices that aren’t good but fairly common, and it’s concerning,” said Anthony Chicotel, staff attorney at California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform. “We’ve wondered about what’s really going on here.”
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency that oversees Laguna Honda's participation in government-run health care programs, has decertified a handful of California nursing facilities this year. These include the Sherwood Oaks Health Center in Fort Bragg, Orchard Post Acute Care in Vacaville, St. Francis Convalescent Pavilion in Daly City, Healdsburg Senior Living Community and Kingston Healthcare Center in Bakersfield.
Chicotel, whose organization has advocated for stricter regulations on nursing homes for decades, says the findings at Laguna Honda are less severe than abuse and filth he has seen in some other skilled nursing facilities that receive a pass.
“There is no precedent here. Some nursing homes have closed, but they are basically hell holes of horror and residents were treated awfully,” he said. “There are many candidates for decertification in California and we’re still puzzled why Laguna Honda was one of this.”
Federal regulators decertified Laguna Honda in April after it failed to pass a series of inspections which found, among issues cited, drug paraphernalia on site and improper protocols around cleaning and safety equipment. The visits were initiated after the hospital reported two nonfatal overdoses of patients in July 2021.
Laguna Honda is an open facility, meaning residents and guests can come and go, and patients live with a wide range of complex medical conditions including substance use disorder, dementia and other mental disabilities.
On Tuesday, Laguna Honda officials provided a snapshot of the timeline to regain federal funding for Medicaid and Medi-Cal, which cover the costs of the majority of patients at the facility. The update this week comes less than a week after hospital CEO Michael Phillips announced he would resign. Roland Pickens, CEO of the San Francisco Health Network, is currently stepping in as interim CEO.
In May, Laguna Honda sent all patients a notice about potential hospital closure and the need for patients to relocate. The letter outlined the Closure and Patient Transfer and Relocation Plan, which stated the facility could close as early as September. Fulfilling the plan while simultaneously working to recertify the hospital was required in order for Laguna Honda to receive a four-month extension of federal funding, with a possibility of another two-month extension.
The hospital has already started assessing every patient for their risk for trauma or danger during transfer, and options for relocation. That process includes meetings with patients and family, opportunities to appeal potential transfers, and relocation.
In late June or early July, the hospital will conduct an initial mock survey to prepare for the upcoming inspections later this year. The results will be used to inform improvement work over the summer, and a second mock survey is anticipated for August. In September, the federal agency will conduct a recertification survey of Laguna Honda. And from October to December, the facility must have no new deficiencies or findings for at least a 90- to 120-day period. A final survey is currently slated for the end of the calendar year.
In the meantime, staff now meet daily to discuss the progress of the transfer plan and updates on available beds for patient relocation.
Since May 16, staff at the hospital tasked with finding those alternative beds have made thousands of calls to nursing facilities. It’s clear, however, that alternative local options are nearly nonexistent, and the majority of patients would have to travel out of the county and away from their San Francisco connections if the plan is realized.
Only 11 beds were found available within San Francisco’s existing health care supply in the first week of searching, according to data shared at a Health Commission hearing on Tuesday. None of those beds was Medi-Cal or Medicare certified. Most viable options exist outside of the county and the state.
Finding placements is also a moving target. Due to the normal cycle of discharges and admissions, staff at Laguna Honda must check in with the same facilities each week to see what openings might be available.
“You can’t just make one call. You have to call every day because of changes and discharges. It’s a constantly moving target,” said Pickens, the San Francisco Health Network CEO. “We were well aware when this started that there were no beds in San Francisco, and we are learning the extent to which that is the case across the Bay Area counties and the state.”
One patient has been discharged so far. That patient was discharged back home, which Pickens described as “a good outcome.”
“But that’s one of 677,” Pickens said in the meeting Tuesday. “This gives you a flavor of the task ahead of us. We are having a challenge finding beds for our Laguna Honda patients.”
More than 80 patients have been referred to a possible transfer facility, Pickens said, but those facilities have yet to confirm whether they can take the patients.
Officials are steadfast that the facility will regain its standing with federal regulators and say guests will not be forced out. In the event that funding is not secured, the city of San Francisco must bear the costs. The Centers for Medicare an dMedicaid Services funds about $200 million in patient costs at Laguna Honda annually.
Yet medical regulation experts watching the situation at Laguna Honda remain baffled.
“It’s highly unusual. The regulators usually do not decertify facilities unless it’s really, really serious, like deaths of a patient or widespread harm. I wouldn’t call what happened there widespread harm,” said Charlene Harrington, professor emerita of sociology and nursing at the University of California San Francisco.
“What is frustrating is there are some terrible nursing homes in California that we know about from the pandemic that had to be evacuated and many people died and nothing happened to those,” she added. “Not to say these aren’t real problems and they shouldn’t be fixed. But how they are going about it is quite extreme. It’s kind of crazy to see this happening at Laguna Honda.”
Government officials at the local, state and federal level have joined in on rallies and shared public statements urging regulators to recertify the hospital. Mayor London Breed and representatives of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi both attended a rally last month in front of the facility to draw attention to the issue. Last week, Sen. Dianne Feinstein sent a letter to Xavier Becerra, secretary of health and human services, who oversees the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, pleading for this support to keep the facility open.
“As the COVID-19 public health emergency continues with reported cases and hospitalizations rising in California, CMS’ decision to relocate these vulnerable patients adds unnecessary risk to their health and well-being,” Feinstein's letter stated. “Therefore, it is imperative that CMS’ decision be reversed and Laguna Honda Hospital be given the opportunity to keep patients and staff on-site as it applies for recertification into the Medicare and Medicaid programs.”
But their calls won’t change the mechanics of the recertification process, which requires preparing residents for relocation even as the hospital remains steadfast that it will stay open.
“The big issue is how the patients are being treated in this whole process. That’s the worry,” said Harrington. “What is unfortunate is the Department of Public Health may give notice which only scares the patients. The city is not going to evict them, unless they were to lose their license. All that does is create further trauma to patients.”