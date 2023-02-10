The Securities and Exchange Commission triggered another wave of outrage in the crypto world after the regulator announced a settlement that could end a key industry practice.
San Francisco powerhouse Kraken, the crypto marketplace, has agreed to pay a $30 million settlement to the SEC and to stop offering a service that allows customers to "stake" their crypto currencies, the regulator said Thursday.
Staking is the widely-used crypto system in which investors lock-up or stake their crypto tokens on a specific blockchain so that it can be used for validating data on the platform. In exchange, the client earns more tokens.
Staking can be lucrative for investors, with annual returns of as much as 21%, the SEC said. It's incredibly popular in crypto with proponents touting the "passive income" that investors could earn.
But it's a very risky offering. Investors can "lose control of those tokens and take on risks associated with those platforms, with very little protection," the SEC said.
Kraken "neither admitted nor denied" the SEC allegations, a company spokesperson told The Examiner, adding that the agreement covers only U.S. clients. "Staking services for non-U.S. clients will continue uninterrupted," the spokesperson said.
The case highlights the SEC's argument that most crypto products and services are in fact investment contracts that should be subject to regulations, including detailed disclosures about what the companies are selling. However, the SEC has not issued detailed guidelines on which specific cryptocurrencies and digital assets should be registered as securities, which is why crypto companies that sell crypto products and services have, in effect, operated in a gray area.
The settlement with Kraken "should make clear to the marketplace that staking-as-a-service providers must register and provide full, fair, and truthful disclosure and investor protection," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.
Crypto industry leaders and their supporters were quick to criticize the SEC's move.
Kristin Smith, CEO of the Blockchain Association, the industry lobby organization, called staking "an important part of the crypto ecosystem, allowing individuals to participate in decentralized networks and giving investors more options to earn passive income."
"The SEC continues its attack on U.S. crypto companies and retail investors, regulating by enforcement and undercutting the potential of public blockchain networks in the United States," she added.
Before the SEC settlement was announced, Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, another San Francisco crypto exchange, tweeted that the company was "hearing rumors that the SEC would like to get rid of crypto staking in the U.S. for retail customers. I hope that's not the case as I believe it would be a terrible path for the U.S. if that was allowed to happen." He accused the SEC of resorting to enforcement actions, instead of working with crypto companies to clarify the rules.
The SEC has long argued that most crypto currencies and assets should be regulated as securities. But the industry has complained that the SEC has not provided adequate guidance on which digital assets are considered securities.
Armstrong has argued that vague statements and strong enforcement actions by the SEC are forcing some crypto companies to leave the U.S.
"Regulation by enforcement doesn't work," Armstrong said in a tweet. "It encourages companies to operate offshore, which is what happened with FTX."
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, who has been critical of the Gensler's leadership, said she disagreed with the move against Kraken saying "using enforcement actions to tell people what the law is in an emerging industry is not an efficient or fair way of regulating."
Marc Fagel, former SEC San Francisco regional director, suggested the SEC action underlines the lack of clarity on which crypto currencies should be considered securities.
"Rather than wading into whether the digital assets traded by the firms are securities, the SEC is instead concluding — correctly, I believe — that the service offerings provided by the exchanges themselves constitute unregistered securities," he told The Examiner.
"It's a clever way of sidestepping the tougher issue," Fagel added. "Whether one supports this sort of creative approach presumably depends on how aggressive one thinks the SEC should be in policing the crypto space."