Kraken founder Jesse Powell

Kraken CEO and founder Jesse Powell. 

 Kraken

The Securities and Exchange Commission triggered another wave of outrage in the crypto world after the regulator announced a settlement that could end a key industry practice.

San Francisco powerhouse Kraken, the crypto marketplace, has agreed to pay a $30 million settlement to the SEC and to stop offering a service that allows customers to "stake" their crypto currencies, the regulator said Thursday.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags

You May Also Like