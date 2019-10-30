Kincade fire now 30 percent contained

Firefighters look for hot spots at a vineyard in the Alexander Valley area of Sonoma County, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Despite windy weather from late Tuesday into early Wednesday, fire crews were able to double containment on the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County overnight, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire was at 15 percent containment as of Tuesday evening, but is 30 percent contained as of 7 a.m. Wednesday and has burned 76,825 acres since starting a week ago.

In the incident update sent out Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said the “eastern part of the fire was active overnight, but firefighters continued to make forward progress.”

The agency said, “Access to the northern part of the fire remains challenging because of steep terrain and narrow roads.”

The National Weather Service had issued a Wind Advisory for the North Bay mountains but canceled it early Wednesday as the winds calmed. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through midday Wednesday because of dry conditions in the region.

About 90,000 structures remain threatened by the fire, which has destroyed 206 structures and damaged 40 others, according to Cal Fire.

About 5,000 fire crews are battling the blaze, which isn’t expected to be fully contained until Nov.7.

Dan McMenamin, Bay City News