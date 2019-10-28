Kincade Fire evacuees finding shelter in The City

Signs point to an emergency shelter at St. Mary’s Cathedral for evacuees from the Kincade Fire on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner). (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Evacuees from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County are flowing into San Francisco shelters and hotels.

A temporary shelter that opened Monday at the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption had welcomed around 33 Kincade fire evacuees as of 2 p.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, hotels in The City reported that dozens of evacuees are showing up at their doorsteps, boosting bookings over the weekend and on Monday.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management is working in collaboration with the Red Cross to inform people about the shelter at St. Mary’s, which can host up to 200 people. But spokesperson Francis Zamora said many people fleeing the fire might still not be aware of its presence.

“People will come as they become aware of the shelter,” Zamora said. “We want people to know that we’re here and we’re available”

A family looks at their belongings in their vehicle at St. Mary’s Cathedral. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Zamora said case managers and medical professionals are available on site to evaluate and assist evacuees.

Officials expect more people to slowly flow into the center all of Monday morning and afternoon. Depending on how quickly it fills, Zamora and Red Cross spokesperson Cynthia Shaw said officials may even open more temporary disaster shelters across The City.

Meanwhile, hotels are filling up.

Clothing and other items sit inside a car at St. Mary’s Cathedral. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Hotel Council Executive Director Kevin Carroll said the weekend has been very busy for businesses renting out rooms in The City, with many selling out much earlier than usual.

“A lot of people were coming in during the weekend,” Caroll said. “Availability is changing hourly, but hotels are really trying to help out. Some of them are even waiving parking fees or giving discounted fees to evacuees.”

Evacuees looking to rent a hotel room in The City this week should call hotels directly and ask about special offers created especially for them, Caroll suggested.

“Everyone I know in the hotel business around here has been very generous. As a hotel community, we’re really doing everything we can,” said Britney Beck, owner of Beck’s Motor Lodge on Market Street. “Right now, it is a busy time in San Francisco. We don’t have a lot of rooms available, but we are offering what we have left at discounted rates of $80 to those who need the help.”

Beck’s Motor Lodge on Market Street is among the hotels in San Francisco offering discounted rates for evacuees. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Hotel Abri in Union Square is giving out similar discounts to evacuees with rooms starting at $99 per night, according to the Hotel Council.

The San Francisco Omni Hotel on the corner of California and Montgomery streets has also been making space for evacuees. The hotel’s Sales and Marketing Director Owen Rundall said “the hotel saw a huge influx in same-day reservations last night and (has) long been sold out for tonight and tomorrow night (Monday and Tuesday).” However, beginning on Wednesday, the hotel will be offering a nearly half-price rate of $169 for families diplaced by the fire.

To find out about more hotel services and packages for evacuees, reach out to info@hotelcouncilsf.org.