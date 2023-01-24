boggessboeprez

Board Vice President Kevin Boggess during a San Francisco Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. He was voted in as president of the board on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The San Francisco Board of Education chose vice president Kevine Boggess to succeed Jenny Lam as president. Boggess, a San Francisco native and SFUSD graduate who serves as education policy director for the nonprofit Coleman Advocates, will serve in the position for one year.

His election will largely be seen as a win for the “progressive” faction of the board. Boggess’ presidency was backed by Commissioners Alida Fisher, Mark Sanchez and Matt Alexander, who together with Boggess have expressed support for returning the academically elite Lowell High School to a lottery admissions system; the board narrowly voted in June to revert back to merit-based admissions after a battle that resulted in the recall of three board of education commissioners in February 2021.

