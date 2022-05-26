Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said all the right things in his standard press conference before Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals Thursday night. He spoke about the home court advantage at San Francisco's Chase Center. He told us Otto Porter Jr. would not play tonight. He discussed the rash of blowouts that have plagued the NBA playoffs this year. It was all standard fare, as Golden State stands one win away from a return to the Finals.

But when I asked him about the reaction he's received since his searing comments about gun control, issued in the same press conference before Game 4 of this series in Dallas, Kerr leaned in and told us what he's been going through these past two days.

"I've had a lot of people reach out to me, most asking what they can do," said Kerr. "And I think that's a really good question. You know, so many people want to help and want to know how they can make an impact. What Miami did last night was great on the scoreboard."

Ahead of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, between Miami and Boston, the home team Heat held a moment of silence to honor the 21 victims of the horrific mass shooting that happened Wednesday in Uvalde, Texas. Afterwards, the Miami arena scoreboard flashed a message encouraging people to contact their elected representatives and demand gun control reform. They also encouraged people to make their voices heard at the ballot box in November. Remember, this was in Florida.

"This is, for whatever reason, a political issue," said Kerr. "It's really a public health issue. So as soon we can just shift the dynamic to this being a public health issue, then you get momentum. So what I'm asking people to do is to get involved in their communities. Lots of amazing gun safety and prevention groups out there. Call your senators. Call your representatives. It's all very helpful. Again, I got lots of friends who are Democrats. I got lots of friends who are Republicans. And all I know is they all want gun violence to go away. We just need to get our public servants to respond to what we want. I don't know how to do that, but we're going to try."

I also asked Kerr if anyone has asked him to run for political office. He chose not to respond to that part of the query. That's understood, but it's an interesting premise. As a University of Arizona Wildcats legend, he could likely win an election on the power of that alone. Then again, Kerr lives in San Diego. We'll see if he eyes office when his time is done in the NBA.

In the meantime, Kerr and his Warriors have a series to clinch. Nobody wants to go back to Dallas, other than the Mavericks.

The Arena, a column from The Examiner’s Al Saracevic, explores San Francisco’s playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture. Send your tips, quips and quotes to asaracevic@sfexaminer.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter here. And follow him on Twitter @alsaracevic.