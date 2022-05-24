Kerr explodes at pregame press conference, incensed by latest mass shooting

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pounds the table in his press conference before Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, reacting to a mass shooting that left at least 15 dead at an elementary school 85 miles west of San Antonio Tuesday. (Al Saracevic/The Examiner)

DALLAS — Warriors head coach Steve Kerr exploded with emotion in his pregame press conference in Dallas Tuesday night, raising his voice and pounding the table he sat at in response to yet another mass shooting earlier that day that left at least 21 dead at a Texas elementary school.

The massacre happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. Two adults, and 19 children were confirmed killed. The shooter, an 18-year-old who attended a local high school, was also killed.

“We’re not going to talk about basketball,” said Kerr, opening the press conference. He then went on to lament the deaths in Texas Tuesday and referenced the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Southern California. You could see the emotion in his face, and hear it in his voice.

“When are we going to do something!” he shouted, as his emotions got the better of him. “I’m tired. I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m so tired of the excuses. I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough. There are 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on HR8, which is a background check rule that the House passed a couple of years ago. It’s been sitting there for two years. And there’s a reason they won’t vote on it. To hold on to power. So I ask you, Mitch McConnell, ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shootings. I ask you, ‘Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our church goers?’ ”

It was a powerful moment, from a man who knows from gun violence. His own father, Malcolm H. Kerr, was assassinated in Beirut when Kerr was attending college at the University of Arizona back in 1984. He has been a consistent critic of our nation’s lax gun policies and this latest incident, which targeted students as young as first grade, seems to have pushed him over the edge.

“We’re going to play the game tonight. But I want every person here, every person listening to this, to think about your own child or grandchild, or mother or father or sister or brother. How would you feel if this happened to you today? We can’t get numb to this. We can’t sit here and just read about it and go, ‘Well, have a moment of silence. Yeah, go Dubs.’ You know? Come on, man. So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to play a basketball game. And 50 senators in Washington are going to hold us hostage! Do you realize that 90 percent of Americans, regardless of political party, want universal background checks?” said Kerr, his voice rising noticeably. “Ninety percent of us! We are being held hostage by 50 senators in Washington who refuse to even put it to a vote, despite what we the American people want.”

“They won’t vote on it because they want to hold onto their own power!” Kerr shouted, pounding the table. “It’s pathetic! I’ve had enough!”

The Warriors coach got up and stalked out, leaving a roomful of awed media. This isn’t the first time Kerr has waded into the political fray. And it likely won’t be his last.

Al Saracevic is a columnist for The San Francisco Examiner. asaracevic@sfexaminer.com