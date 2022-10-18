27230345_web1_copy_211118-SFE-KAISERPICKET-PHOTO_1

The tentative agreements brings the 10-week strike by mental health therapists in Northern California to an end. 

 Examiner Staff

Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract, bringing the 10-week strike by mental health therapists in Northern California to an end. 

The new four-year agreement was reached early Tuesday morning and will benefit Kaiser Permanente patients and drive collaborative efforts aimed at improving access to mental health care, while at the same time recognizing and better supporting mental health therapists in their work. 

