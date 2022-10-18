Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract, bringing the 10-week strike by mental health therapists in Northern California to an end.
The new four-year agreement was reached early Tuesday morning and will benefit Kaiser Permanente patients and drive collaborative efforts aimed at improving access to mental health care, while at the same time recognizing and better supporting mental health therapists in their work.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg mediated and helped bring negotiations to a close following a demonstration by about 50 union members last Friday in Oakland.
'Kaiser needs to feel the pressure': San Francisco leaders want answers around the ongoing therapist strike at Kaiser Permanente, which continues to impact thousands of San Francisco residents and city workers
Long wait times at Kaiser for mental health care is a persistent problem and is in possible violation of state law, according to testimony at state Senate hearing this week.
The strike began in August when Kaiser mental workers, including psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers, alleged that their employer failed to comply with the state requirement to provide care within two weeks of an initial appointment.
Kaiser officials previously told The Examiner that its model provides patients with timely mental health and substance use disorder care. It added 200 new clinicians since January 2021, launched a $500,000 recruiting initiative to fill more than 1,000 open positions and invested $30 million in educating and training new mental health professionals.
The company said that a shortage of mental health care workers stemming from the pandemic made it even more difficult to provide follow-up appointments within 10 days.
Kaiser failed to attend a San Francisco Board of Supervisors hearing over the strike in September, prompting Supervisor Hillary Ronen to call on the governor to intervene in the matter.
Last year, a similar hearing on wait times for mental health care in Kaiser was brought before the Board of Supervisors.
In May, the California Department of Managed Health Care launched a special examination into Kaiser after receiving a 20 percent increase in complaints for timely access to behavioral health care among Kaiser members in 2021 compared to 2020.
Almost 2,000 Kaiser Permanente therapists, represented by NUHW, will participate in a two-day ratification vote, which begins Tuesday evening. More details about the agreement will be made available following the vote.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.