Frustration ran high this week after Kaiser Permanente failed to attend a San Francisco Board of Supervisors hearing over the seven-week strike by thousands of its mental health clinicians.
The absence prompted one supervisor to call on the governor to intervene, highlighting the limitations of a local fix to a nationwide crisis facing the mental health workforce and the people they serve.
“It is time for the state government to step up and intervene with Kaiser,” said Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who called for the meeting. “This is so tremendously serious and our governor needs to intervene, end this strike and get this monster corporation to provide services that are being paid for.”
The governor's office did not respond to request for comment from The Examiner.
City officials at the hearing on Tuesday probed the strike in California and Hawaii at Kaiser Permanente, the health care provider that covers a majority of city workers as well as thousands of residents.
Kaiser mental health clinicians say their employer is ignoring new state laws that require private insurers such as Kaiser to provide follow-up mental health care within 10 days of an initial intake appointment. The law also requires health plans to arrange out-of-network care if an appointment with Kaiser is not available within that time.
Instead, social workers like Ilana Marcucci-Morris, a union representative who oversees appointment triage, say patients wait weeks and sometimes months before getting an appointment.
“Any time I see an S.F. patient coming up on my schedule, I cringe. There really is not enough for your citizens in our system,” Marcucci-Morris said.
Last year, a similar hearing on wait times for mental health care in Kaiser was also brought before the Board of Supervisors. Clinicians on Tuesday alleged the issue has only gotten worse since then.
In May, the California Department of Managed Health Care launched a special examination into Kaiser after receiving a 20% increase in complaints for timely access to behavioral health care among Kaiser members in 2021 compared with 2020.
Californians desperate for solutions to the visible misery of homeless and mentally ill residents on city sidewalks will scrutinize a new branch of the judicial system called CARE Court.
There are 112 Kaiser clinicians working in San Francisco, according to data from the union. A total of nearly 70,000 city workers and retirees use Kaiser.
Kaiser submitted a written response to the Board of Supervisors, stating the reason for declining to participate in the hearing was “out of concern for the sensitive nature of mental health care negotiations and in deference to patient privacy and dignity.”
The company said its therapists currently have nine hours a week allocated to work outside of direct patient care. Kaiser proposed giving therapists 10 hours each week for a typical full-time therapist without seeing patients. Union members rejected the contract offer.
For its part, Kaiser in its letter responded: “This is as far as we can go without endangering access for our members seeking mental health care. Yet, the union is demanding the total go to 11 hours of time away from patients, along with a reduction in the number of new patients that therapists see. ... All our compromises have been intended to prevent or end this labor strike, for the sake of patients and therapists.”
Union members say their workloads are unmanageable and point to high turnover among clinicians, along with persistent long wait times for therapy due to understaffing.
Some 2,000 therapists have been on strike in California for nearly two months, putting further strain on limited mental health resources.
The Kaiser strike has been particularly thorny in San Francisco, where nearly 55% of The City’s active workforce are Kaiser members.
The strike comes at a time when retaining employees and protecting their wellbeing is more important than ever in City Hall. Departments ranging from the public works, homelessness and supportive housing, public health, police and fire are all suffering from understaffing issues that were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
San Francisco is also among the largest purchasers of Kaiser insurance on behalf of its employees. The City pays about $494.9 million annually to Kaiser for health insurance, according to data shared on Tuesday from the San Francisco Health Service System, which manages and monitors The City’s workforce health plans.
“Public agencies that purchase Kaiser Permanente health insurance for their employees have an important role to play in forcing the HMO to fix its under-resourced, understaffed mental healthcare system,” said Sal Rosselli, president of the National Union of Healthcare Workers, which represents the striking therapists.
For employees, Kaiser is the cheapest insurance option that The City contracts with at about $740 per member per month. Other plans include Blue Shield of CA Trio ($860 monthly) and Blue Shield of CA PPO ($1,435 per member per month).
“Active city workers and retired workers pay $40 million per month (collectively for Kaiser), and yet, if we suffer from anxiety or depression, we can’t see a therapist for months at a time. What are we paying for?” said Ronen. “This is completely unacceptable and we need some accountability.”
Long wait times between appointments can delay or worsen care for people struggling with mental illness, several mental health experts said at the hearing. For those who struggle with severe depression, suicidal thoughts, schizophrenia or other mental illness, inconsistent access to care can increase chances of harm.
“If most people check this (Kaiser plan) off because it’s the cheapest option, then we should be notifying employees that this is a problem with this choice,” Ronen said.
