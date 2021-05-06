Gavel (Courtesy photo)

Gavel (Courtesy photo)

Jury acquits man in fatal Tenderloin shooting after attorney argues self defense

Public defender: Confusion over rental car led to confrontation

A San Francisco Superior Court jury on Tuesday found a man accused of fatally shooting another man last year in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood not guilty after his attorney argued the shooting was in self-defense.

Robert Brewer, 31, was charged with murder for an Aug. 19, 2020 shooting in the 800 block of O’Farrell Street that killed 44-year-old Contra Costa County resident Darrelle Scales.

Officers initially found Scales on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures by officers and medical crews, Scales was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers eventually located Brewer and arrested him.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Scales’ family described him as a “a bright light that could turn anyone’s frown into a smile,” and called his killing senseless.

During the trial, Brewer’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kathleen Natividad, argued that Brewer acted in self-defense when he shot Scales.

According to Natividad, Brewer had rented a car and was visiting San Francisco to do some shopping. Later that day, as he traveled on foot, he got lost and mistook a different car for his rental car.

As he approached the vehicle which he thought was his rental car, Scales, the owner of the vehicle, began threatening Brewer. Brewer, however, walked away from the confrontation but Scales continued to follow him on foot for more than two blocks, according to the Public Defender’s Office.

At one point, Brewer allegedly saw Scales reach for what looked like a shiny object in his waistband, and fearing for his safety, Brewer reached for his own gun and fatally shot Scales.

According to the Public Defender’s Office, Scales was later found to have an 18-inch metal pipe in his possession.

“The jury understood that Mr. Brewer was in fear for his life and was acting in self-defense,” Natividad said in a statement. “Situations like this are so complex because you have someone like Mr. Brewer who grew up in an area where he was exposed to so much violence and was only carrying a gun for protection.”

Public Defender Mano Raju said, “I am proud of our defense team who worked hard to demonstrate that this was an act of self-defense. Mr. Brewer would have never fired if he was not in fear for his own life. We are pleased that the jury understood the reality of the altercation and made the right decision.”

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Man faces murder charge over ‘surprise attack’ at Mission BART station
Next story
SFMTA director says Shared Spaces serves transit agency’s financial interest

Just Posted

Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays attends an event to honor the San Francisco Giants' 2014 World Series victory on Thursday, June 4, 2015, in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Willie Mays turns 90: San Francisco celebrates the greatest Giant

By Al Saracevic Examiner staff writer I couldn’t believe it. Willie Mays… Continue reading

Ja’Mari Oliver, center, 11, a fifth grader at Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy, is surrounded by his classmates at a protest outside the Safeway at Church and Market streets on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in support of him following an April 26 incident where he was falsely accused by an employee of stealing. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
School community rallies behind Black classmate stopped at Safeway

‘When you mess with one of us, you mess with all of us’

A warning notice sits under the windshield wiper of a recreational vehicle belonging to a homeless man named David as it sits parked on De Wolf Street near Alemany Boulevard on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. A proposed SF Municipal Transportation Agency law would make it illegal for overnight parking on the side street for vehicles taller than seven feet or longer than 22 feet. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SFMTA to resume ‘poverty tows’ amid calls to make temporary ban permanent

Fines and fees hurt low-income, homeless residents, but officials say they are a necessary tool

Income from Shared Spaces will provide financial resources to the San Francisco Municipal Transporation Agency, according to its director, Jeffrey Tumlin. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SFMTA director says Shared Spaces serves transit agency’s financial interest

$10.6 million price tag for program raises concerns among transit agency’s board members

A broad coalition of tenants and housing rights organizers rally at Stanley Mosk Courthouse to protest eviction orders issued against renters Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Federal judge strikes down CDC’s national moratorium on evictions

David Yaffe-Bellany, Noah Buhayar Los Angeles Times A federal judge in Washington… Continue reading

Most Read