Jurors replaced and deliberations set to begin again in Ghost Ship trial

An Alameda County Sherrif’s coroner van enters the scene in Oakland, Calif. Sunday, December 4, 2016 where a large fire occurred Friday, December 2 leaving over thirty dead and several unaccounted for. (Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner)

Three jurors have been dismissed Monday in the trial of Ghost Ship warehouse master tenant Derick Almena and creative director Max Harris for the 2016 fire that killed 36 people at the Oakland building.

Three alternate jurors will replace the trio on the panel that had been deliberating for 10 days in the case against Almena and Harris, who each face 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deadly fire on Dec. 2, 2016.

The jury will now have to start the deliberations over. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson did not say why the three jurors were dismissed, but reminded the remaining members of the jury to not use the Internet or cellphones during deliberations.

Prosecutors allege that Almena and Harris, who face a maximum term of 39 years if they’re convicted, are criminally responsible for the blaze during a music party at the warehouse, which served as an artists’ collective.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.