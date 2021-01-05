Judge orders detention for parolee in deadly hit and run

Troy McAlister appeared for his arraignment at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on Tuesday. McAlister is accused of killing two women after speeding through a stoplight in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood in a stolen car on New Year’s Eve. (Pool photo by Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle)

A San Francisco judge ordered detention Tuesday for a man who allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians with a stolen vehicle on New Year’s Eve while under the influence and on parole for robbery.

Troy McAlister, 45, will be held without bail while awaiting trial in connection with the deadly hit-and-run collision in South of Market, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard Darwin ruled.

“This was a violent felony,” Darwin said in court. “There is clear and convincing evidence indicating that there would be serious bodily harm if he was released at this time.”

Darwin is expected to reconsider his decision to hold McAlister without bail at a subsequent hearing Jan. 20 after the defense has had a chance to review the evidence in the case. But he indicated that he was not seriously considering releasing McAlister because of his concerns about McAlister’s violent criminal past and the nature of the latest allegations against him.

McAlister was on parole last Thursday when he allegedly struck Hanako Abe, 27, and Elizabeth Platt, 60, in a South of Market crosswalk when he ran a red light the stolen Honda SUV. He remained out of custody despite having been arrested on multiple occasions as recently as Dec. 20 after his initial release on parole last April.

The case has sparked sharp criticism of District Attorney Chesa Boudin because he did not file charges against McAlister in connection with any of his arrests while on parole. Boudin instead referred the cases to parole agents to consider returning McAlister to custody for violating the conditions of his release.

Boudin has now filed numerous felony charges including two counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated against McAlister in connection with the killings. His office also filed a motion to detain McAlister without bail and is opposed to releasing McAlister on electronic monitoring or any other alternative to incarceration.

“We are going to be opposing any form of release,” Assistant District Attorney Ryan Kao told Darwin. “The defendant does pose a clear and present danger to public safety.”

McAlister pleaded not guilty to the charges through his defense attorney with the Public Defender’s Office, Scott Grant. Grant asked to postpone arguments over McAlister’s detention to a later date but suggested his client could be safely released to a long-term residential treatment program.

“The questions of exactly what happened and why are very important,” Grant told reporters outside the courtroom. “The issue of criminal responsibility will get sorted out. But that process takes time.”

Grant called the deaths a “true tragedy.”

“There have been a lot of quick comments, accusations and attempts to point fingers and apportion blame,” Grant said. “Perhaps some folks are keen to use this tragedy to support a specific agenda. I suggest that there is enough blame and questions of accountability for many parts of the criminal justice system.”

McAlister has a lengthy criminal history dating back to drug and second-degree robbery convictions from 1995, court records show. He was out on parole for a second-degree robbery conviction from April 2020.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/