Troy McAlister appeared for his arraignment at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on Tuesday. McAlister is accused of killing two women after speeding through a stoplight in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood in a stolen car on New Year’s Eve. (Pool photo by Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle)

Troy McAlister appeared for his arraignment at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on Tuesday. McAlister is accused of killing two women after speeding through a stoplight in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood in a stolen car on New Year’s Eve. (Pool photo by Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle)

Judge orders detention for parolee in deadly hit and run

Troy McAlister pleads not guilty to felony charges

A San Francisco judge ordered detention Tuesday for a man who allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians with a stolen vehicle on New Year’s Eve while under the influence and on parole for robbery.

Troy McAlister, 45, will be held without bail while awaiting trial in connection with the deadly hit-and-run collision in South of Market, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard Darwin ruled.

“This was a violent felony,” Darwin said in court. “There is clear and convincing evidence indicating that there would be serious bodily harm if he was released at this time.”

Darwin is expected to reconsider his decision to hold McAlister without bail at a subsequent hearing Jan. 20 after the defense has had a chance to review the evidence in the case. But he indicated that he was not seriously considering releasing McAlister because of his concerns about McAlister’s violent criminal past and the nature of the latest allegations against him.

McAlister was on parole last Thursday when he allegedly struck Hanako Abe, 27, and Elizabeth Platt, 60, in a South of Market crosswalk when he ran a red light the stolen Honda SUV. He remained out of custody despite having been arrested on multiple occasions as recently as Dec. 20 after his initial release on parole last April.

The case has sparked sharp criticism of District Attorney Chesa Boudin because he did not file charges against McAlister in connection with any of his arrests while on parole. Boudin instead referred the cases to parole agents to consider returning McAlister to custody for violating the conditions of his release.

Boudin has now filed numerous felony charges including two counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated against McAlister in connection with the killings. His office also filed a motion to detain McAlister without bail and is opposed to releasing McAlister on electronic monitoring or any other alternative to incarceration.

“We are going to be opposing any form of release,” Assistant District Attorney Ryan Kao told Darwin. “The defendant does pose a clear and present danger to public safety.”

McAlister pleaded not guilty to the charges through his defense attorney with the Public Defender’s Office, Scott Grant. Grant asked to postpone arguments over McAlister’s detention to a later date but suggested his client could be safely released to a long-term residential treatment program.

“The questions of exactly what happened and why are very important,” Grant told reporters outside the courtroom. “The issue of criminal responsibility will get sorted out. But that process takes time.”

Grant called the deaths a “true tragedy.”

“There have been a lot of quick comments, accusations and attempts to point fingers and apportion blame,” Grant said. “Perhaps some folks are keen to use this tragedy to support a specific agenda. I suggest that there is enough blame and questions of accountability for many parts of the criminal justice system.”

McAlister has a lengthy criminal history dating back to drug and second-degree robbery convictions from 1995, court records show. He was out on parole for a second-degree robbery conviction from April 2020.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
State has administered just 35 percent of COVID-19 vaccines received to date
Next story
Latest SF small business relief: $5M fee waiver

Just Posted

Troy McAlister appeared for his arraignment at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on Tuesday. McAlister is accused of killing two women after speeding through a stoplight in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood in a stolen car on New Year’s Eve. (Pool photo by Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle)
Judge orders detention for parolee in deadly hit and run

Troy McAlister pleads not guilty to felony charges

Struggling restaurants will get a break on city fees under legislation introduced by Mayor London Breed and approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner”
Latest SF small business relief: $5M fee waiver

Breed vows to provide ‘more immediate relief’

The City’s bi-annual homeless count helps determine funding allocations. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong/S.F. Examiner)
SF to cancel 2021 unsheltered homeless count due to COVID-19 surge

San Francisco is canceling plans to count the homeless people living on… Continue reading

TORRANCE, CA - APRIL 27: Vons shopper Marcena Mitchell finishes her shopping in the morning at the Vons located at 24325 Crenshaw Blvd in Torrance. Doors to the store opened at 6 a.m. for seniors and at-risk shoppers due to the Coronavirus and at 7 a.m. for regular customers. Most of the team arrives at 5 a.m. to stock the shelves with product, sanitize the location for staff and shoppers, and picker/shoppers begin to collect items for .com home delivery shoppers. Vendors arriving throughout the morning must read a checklist of warnings, sign in and they must wear face covering. Vons on Monday, April 27, 2020 in Torrance, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
In wake of Prop. 22, Albertsons is converting its home delivery to gig work

Michael Hiltzik Los Angeles Times Those who warned that California’s anti-labor Proposition… Continue reading

Voters stand in line before the doors open at Cobb County Community Center on Jan. 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Polls have opened across Georgia in the two runoff elections, pitting incumbents Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) against Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (Megan Varner/Getty Images/TNS)
Georgia polls open for Senate runoffs — and the wait for results begins

Jenny Jarvie Los Angeles Times Voters began trickling into polling stations across… Continue reading

Most Read