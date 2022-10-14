SFPD patrol

San Francisco police officers speak with a person while patrolling at United Nations Plaza in June, 2021. Police have obtained an arrest warrant for an alleged serial stalker. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

San Francisco police have obtained an arrest warrant for a serial alleged harasser of women in The City, officials announced on Friday. 

A judge on Thursday issued a 16-count warrant for the arrest of Bill Gene Hobbs, the 34-year-old who had misdemeanor counts of child molestation and battery dismissed last year after he allegedly stalked and grabbed a teenager in 2020.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.