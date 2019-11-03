Join Us: The Examiner rolls out membership program for readers

If you find that our journalism is valuable and relevant to your life, please join us.

If you are reading this, you are likely someone who cares about what is happening in your community, and you entrust us to deliver news and commentary about San Francisco and the Bay Area that is accurate, relevant to your life, and compelling to read. We thank you for that trust.

The Examiner has been covering The City in various forms since our founding in 1865.

And, today, we mark an important moment in that history. We are launching a new membership program that invites you to join to proclaim your commitment to local San Francisco Bay Area news, culture and sports coverage.

To show our gratitude, we will provide a curated selection of Examiner experiences we think will be informing and fun. They are also designed to strengthen the connection between our readers, our journalists and the work we do. Depending on the level of membership, these benefits include classes taught by our journalists, a chance to tour our San Francisco printing press (Yes, we really are locally made), members-only newsroom updates and more.

Everything else remains unchanged. The journalism we produce is always free to readers. Our print edition is delivered to the Bay Area at no cost to our readers, and our website and digital newsletters are always free.

And, yes, we are a for-profit company, and therefore your membership fee will not be tax-deductible. However, you will be supporting locally-produced journalism because the money will help pay for the cost of news gathering, which thankfully, is still done by human beings.

Our small, but mighty and talented team of reporters, photojournalists, editors, and designers all play a crucial role — and in many cases, multiple roles — in producing compelling, award-winning reporting and storytelling.

We break stories, question the status quo and dive deep into investigative pieces that have prompted change in The City, like uncovering a toxic work environment at Muni that led to a change in the management ranks there. Awards received by our journalists honor not only the stories they publish but, in one case, their commitment to defending the First Amendment. Don’t be surprised if you see The Examiner’s website on the screens of city leaders who understand how much our work matters to readers, and to the San Francisco Bay Area. We, too, are proud of our diverse group of community columnists who bring their varied points of view to the always lively conversation around San Francisco politics, social issues and more.

If you find that our journalism is valuable and relevant to your life, please join us. We hope that you will proudly display the specially designed “Local News, Made Locally” members-only sticker we will send you after you sign up.

To join, and learn more, go to sfexaminer.com/join/ and as always, please contact membership@sfmediaco.com if you have any questions.

— Jay Curran and Deborah Petersen

Jay Curran is publisher, and Deborah Petersen, is the editor-in-chief at the San Francisco Media Co. which publishes The Examiner, SF Weekly and SF Evergreen.