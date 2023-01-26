John Chambers emerged as a Silicon Valley legend in the 1990s as CEO of Cisco Systems, the San Jose technology company.

He led the tech powerhouse for 20 years through the dot-com boom of the '90s, then the dot-com crash of 2001 and the Great Recession of 2008.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

