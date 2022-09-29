Farmworkers Cynthia Burgos, left and Teresa Maldonado, right, hug after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill supporters say makes it easier for farmworkers to unionize in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Gov. Gavin Newsom spent the past few months trading barbs with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but it was President Joe Biden who delivered the sickest burn to California’s would-be presidential candidate.
In a move that reportedly sent Newsom into a fury, Biden expressed strong support for a bill that would make it easier for California’s estimated 400,000 farmworkers to unionize.
“Farmworkers worked tirelessly and at great personal risk to keep food on America’s tables during the pandemic,” said Biden in an official White House statement just before Labor Day. “In the state with the largest population of farmworkers, the least we owe them is an easier path to make a free and fair choice to organize a union.”
Assembly Bill 2183, backed by the legendary United Farm Workers union, makes it easier for farm workers to unionize via mail-in ballots and signed cards indicating a preference for unionization. Newsom had signaled his plans to veto the bill for the second year in a row. His spokeswoman, Erin Mellon, said the governor “cannot support an untested mail-in election process that lacks critical provisions to protect the integrity of the election.” A veto seemed almost certain.
But on Wednesday — after an intense public pressure campaign by UFW that included support from Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello — Newsom signed the bill. His support resulted from a last-minute agreement to renegotiate certain aspects of the bill, like the mail-in ballot provision, next year.
It was a huge victory for the UFW, which had staged a 330-mile march to the California State Capitol to build support. Earlier this year, Newsom had snubbed UFW president Teresa Romero’s requests to meet on either César Chávez Day or Farmworker’s Appreciation Day, making it clear he wasn’t keen to accommodate the UFW.
Biden’s statement shifted the dynamic, however, elevating the bill to national prominence and sending shockwaves through the governor’s office.
“The governor is privately seething over the Biden endorsement, said five people with knowledge of the governor’s thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose internal discussions,” wrote Politico after Biden issued his statement.
The governor’s advisors also displayed a high degree of sensitivity as pressure mounted on Newsom. On Monday, after I posted a link to a column by Sacramento Bee columnist Marcos Bretón that portrayed Newsom as a two-faced politician on Latino issues, Newsom consultant Juan Rodriguez assailed me in a profane rant on Twitter.
“Newsom is the only governor in America to guarantee healthcare regardless of immigration status,” wrote Rodriguez. “Like it’s a m-------king human right. The body of work is long, at least attempt to do your homework.”
This reaction seemed odd, since I hadn’t even written the piece. When questioned, Rodriguez refused to provide an explanation for the governor’s apparent opposition to the bill. He was soon mobbed by critics who pointed out other instances in which Newsom had failed to support bills deemed crucial by immigrant rights advocates.
It was an uncharacteristic outburst from the Newsom confidante who also managed VP Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign and is currently consulting for Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. Rodriguez’s strategy backfired, creating a surge of attention for my otherwise obscure tweet. It also showed the degree to which the political dynamics around the bill had rattled Newsom’s team.
In the end, Newsom caved. Though his veto of a similar bill last year barely made the news, Biden’s endorsement ensured Newsom would pay a political price this time. A veto would have cast a cloud over his brand as a bold white male progressive who is willing to do the right thing, especially when it comes to remedying historical injustices against people of color. Worse, it would have allowed Harris — his future opponent in a White House race — to outflank him for UFW support.
The UFW is far from the largest or most powerful union in California. Its membership has endured major shrinkage over the years. But it has great symbolic power in Democratic politics, hearkening back to the civil rights movement of the 1960s. Chávez, who co-founded UFW with Dolores Huerta, is a folk saint to many Mexican Americans. Every Democratic politician running for statewide office in California hopes to stand before a sea of enthusiastic farmworkers waving the UFW’s blood-red Aztec eagle flags and chanting “Sí, se puede!”
Newsom’s about-face preserves his chances of basking in such adulation in the future. After ignoring the protesters outside his office for weeks, the governor accepted a deal that ended with him signing AB 2183 in front of an altar that farmworkers had erected outside the Capitol building.
“Our farmworkers represent the very best of California,” wrote Newsom on Twitter. “Hard working. Determined. Inspiring. They deserve the fundamental right to advocate for themselves in the workplace.”
His statement mirrored Biden’s, proving the degree to which the president had gotten under the governor’s notoriously thin skin. I also couldn’t help but notice that, just hours before signing the bill, Newsom unleashed a new round of criticism at Biden on MSNBC.
Newsom described Biden as being “hardwired for a different world, but that world is gone” and suggested that Biden did not understand that landscape of modern politics. The interview, conducted in Texas last weekend, was the latest volley in Newsom’s shadow campaign for president, which has him picking fights with Republican governors and throwing elbows at Democratic politicians whose leadership he deems insufficient.
Longtime Newsom watchers may recall him engaging in similar antics against Gov. Jerry Brown and President Barack Obama back in 2011, when he marched around the state criticizing their efforts to lead the nation out of the Great Recession.
As lieutenant governor, the impatient Newsom pursued a PR strategy that I called “trip the old man down the stairs.” He criticized Brown and questioned the elderly governor’s strategy to fix the state’s budget crisis. I was Brown’s press secretary at the time, and it seemed obvious to me that Newsom was hoping to hasten Brown’s retirement so he could advance his own career ahead of schedule.
Yet Brown bested Newsom. He ignored the backbiting and expertly solved the budget crisis, leaving a multibillion-dollar surplus for his successor to spend. A decade later, despite Newsom’s depiction of Biden as an outdated electoral dodderer, it was the president who made the governor look like a political stumbler on the farmworker union bill.
With an elegant statement of support for the rights of immigrant farmworkers, Biden answered Newsom’s criticism and changed the course of history. The president pushed the ambitious governor in the right direction and taught him a lesson he won’t soon forget.