California Farmworkers

Farmworkers Cynthia Burgos, left and Teresa Maldonado, right, hug after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill supporters say makes it easier for farmworkers to unionize in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

 Rich Pedroncelli / AP

Gov. Gavin Newsom spent the past few months trading barbs with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but it was President Joe Biden who delivered the sickest burn to California’s would-be presidential candidate.

In a move that reportedly sent Newsom into a fury, Biden expressed strong support for a bill that would make it easier for California’s estimated 400,000 farmworkers to unionize.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.