Standing amid the same drug-laden streets Mayor London Breed pledged to clean up months ago, a new San Francisco leader pledged Tuesday to hold dealers accountable.
After taking a tour of the Tenderloin to view its notorious open-air drug markets, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins doubled down on that commitment, which includes a review of pending plea deals in drug cases offered under her predecessor’s leadership.
“No longer can children and families and our elderly residents have to walk through the situations that I walked through this morning, seeing the drug dealing, seeing the open drug use on the street,” Jenkins said. “That is not something we can tolerate in the Tenderloin any longer.”
Jenkins has offered few specifics just days into her tenure, but has begun to stake out a policy vision.
It’s a fine line for the prosecutor to walk.
Public polls, including one commissioned by The Examiner, demonstrate voters disapproved of former District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was recalled in June, but generally supported the policies that he touted. For example, more than two-thirds of respondents to The Examiner poll supported “sending low-level criminals to diversion-type rehabilitation programs instead of jail custody.”
Jenkins, who is expected to run in November to finish out the final year of Boudin’s term, could be aiming to appear tough on crime without coming off as retrograde.
The sight of open-air drug markets in areas like The Tenderloin and SoMa served as a compelling backdrop for proponents of Boudin’s recall. Now, with one of the most prominent recall leaders in office, they’ll have to chart a new path forward, and how her message is received in The Tenderloin remains to be seen.
Joining Jenkins on Tuesday was Randy Shaw, the executive director of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic and a vocal Boudin critic.
“Let’s hope that today is the start of change because the people of the Tenderloin — the working class, multiracial community — should not be a containment zone for open-air drug dealing,” Shaw said.
But the self-described “mayor” of the Tenderloin, Code Tenderloin founder Del Seymour, interjected during the Jenkins' conference and noted he was not invited on the neighborhood tour.
“You really haven’t talked to the real residents and the business owners of Tenderloin … we walk through the streets every day,” Seymour said.
In response, Jenkins agreed to meet with Seymour and said “today was only the start.”
Jenkins’ approach to the office has begun to take shape in the days since her appointment by Breed, who allowed her Tenderloin emergency declaration to expire several weeks ago.
In her first meeting last week with top attorneys from her office, Jenkins asked them to review every plea deal offered by prosecutors in a drug case that remains on the table, indicating she may withdraw them and pursue a stricter course.
On Tuesday, she also expressed support for a proposal from Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who represents SoMa and Mission Bay, to create “right to recovery” zones in which enforcement against open-air drug dealing will be prioritized.
Jenkins’ commitment to stricter enforcement of drug laws have led to questions about the potential impact on immigrants, who risk deportation if convicted. Noting her father is from El Salvador and not a U.S. citizen, Jenkins said her office is legally required to take a defendants’ immigration status into account and would continue to do so.
But Jenkins lamented that Boudin’s office secured only three convictions for “possession with intent to sell” drugs in 2021. It's a figure Boudin’s office attributed to a concerted effort to minimize the jail population during the COVID-19 pandemic and the legal requirement that prosecutors take into account a defendant's immigration status, which is placed in jeopardy by higher-level crimes.
“I want to know what types of offers are on the table … so that we can craft a policy that promotes more accountability,” said Jenkins, who placed particular focus on repeat offenders.
In another key issue, Jenkins has voiced support for the proposed law that would set standards for how and when the San Francisco Police Department is allowed to monitor private security camera footage, which has drawn scrutiny from privacy and civil rights advocates.
The law, she said on Tuesday, will “have a great aid in how we prosecute cases.”
Jenkins isn’t set to throw away all of Boudin’s creations.
She voiced support for the Innocence Commission, which was established by Boudin in 2020 and investigates the claims of innocence made by incarcerated people. Its work led to the April exoneration of Joaquin Ciria, who had been wrongfully imprisoned for 32 years for a murder he did not commit.