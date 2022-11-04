San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, seen speaking at a town hall in Chinatown on Aug. 16, 2022. Days before leaving the DA's office last year, Jenkins shared confidential information about a case that helped ignite the campaign to recall her predecessor, Chesa Boudin
Reached by The Examiner this week, those have who endorsed Jenkins in her bid for for election were largely unbothered that Jenkins, shortly before quitting the office to help lead the recall of former District Attorney Chesa Boudin last October, sent unredacted details of a controversial legal case to the personal email of a colleague.
The apparent unanimity with which Jenkins’ supporters defended her speaks to her political clout and popularity in The City as a leader who has pledged to combat crime, an issue San Franciscans cite as a top concern in public polls.
The almost dozen elected officials standing behind her are also betting that voters care more about Jenkins’ rhetorical tone than the ethical questions that have arisen since her appointment in July.
The collective shrug from Jenkins supporters signals a perception that Jenkins’ three opponents are trailing — and that it doesn’t behoove anyone to pull an endorsement from next week’s presumptive winner.
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who is running for reelection, said he would like to speak with Jenkins about the email issue, but he has no plans to withdraw his endorsement.
“Regardless of this story, she in my view is the only person on the ballot capable of doing the job of district attorney, so I’m not changing my endorsement,” Mandelman told The Examiner. “This news does not change the reality she’s doing a far better job than her predecessor or either of the people (challenging her).”
The inference drawn by Jenkins’ opponents is that Jenkins sent colleague Don Du Bain the unredacted rap sheet and police reports related to Troy McAlister — a repeat offender who killed two pedestrians while driving under the influence in 2020 — to use as political ammunition in the recall effort against Boudin. Doing so could be illegal, legal experts suggested to Mission Local, which first reported the story. Others said it could be a fireable offense.
Jenkins argued that she was within her legal right to share case information with a colleague as an assistant district attorney, even if neither of them were assigned to the case, and explained that she sent the McAlister case information to Du Bain’s personal email by accident.
“It is something that can happen, I take her at her word. I don't think that there was anything illegal,” said Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who like Jenkins, was appointed to his post by Mayor London Breed to fill a vacancy earlier this year.
Her opponents in the election disagree.
“We need a DA who obeys the law. When appointed DA, Jenkins believed herself to be above the law — she is failing the citizens of San Francisco,” attorney John Hamasaki said in a statement.
Hamasaki called on Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate the matter. Bonta’s office told Mission Local “to protect its integrity, we’re unable to comment on a potential or ongoing investigation.”
This isn’t the first ethical question to bubble up during the campaign. Jenkins was forced to defend her role as a volunteer for the recall campaign after reporting revealed that she was paid $153,000 by an organization with clear ties to the recall effort. Jenkins maintained that her consulting work was separate and apart from her work on behalf of the recall.
In the case of Jenkins’ email, the distinction between a legal issue and an ethical issue may be important to voters.
"Voters pay attention to things when there's a clear sense of when this is a violation of the law ... ethics complaints are different," said Jason McDaniel, associate professor of political science at San Francisco State University
It's unclear what impact the story could have on the race, if any.
McDaniel said the issue could draw some progressive voters to the polls, though at a level likely to be "not unimportant, but relatively small." Given that this "doesn't seem to be a close race," McDaniel said. "I doubt that this will be enough to change the overall dynamics of the race."
But Jenkins’ supporters don’t believe it will have much of an impact on the election.
Brian Quan, president of the Chinese American Democratic Club which is backing Jenkins, said the organization’s focus has been on the school system’s ongoing payroll debacle and the school board campaign.
“DA race isn't really top of mind,” Quan wrote in a message to The Examiner.
Supervisor Myrna Melgar announced her endorsement of Jenkins on Thursday, squarely in the middle of the saga.
Melgar told The Examiner she met with Jenkins three times before making the endorsement. The supervisor was skeptical of Jenkins’ policy that would allow criminal prosecution of juveniles as adults, for example, but is unimpressed by any of Jenkins’ challengers and supports women running for office.
“The bulk of allegations about Brooke are not specific to her policies,” Melgar said.
There’s also the reality that Melgar represents a relatively conservative district.
“There’s overwhelming support for her here,” Melgar said.
