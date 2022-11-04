DA Jenkins no endorsement

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, seen speaking at a town hall in Chinatown on Aug. 16, 2022. Days before leaving the DA's office last year, Jenkins shared confidential information about a case that helped ignite the campaign to recall her predecessor, Chesa Boudin

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Amid a flurry of ethical and legal scrutiny, the wall of support around Brooke Jenkins shows no sign of eroding.

Supporters of San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins are unrattled by revelations this week that she sent confidential case information to a colleague last year, a move experts quoted by Mission Local suggested was legally or ethically dubious.

