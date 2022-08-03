Vowing to disrupt The City’s open-air drug markets, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said she will rescind plea offers made by her predecessor and more aggressively pursue felony charges against alleged dealers.

Jenkins announced Wednesday morning that she would reinstate a narcotics weight threshold that determines when a defendant will face felony charges or be eligible for rehabilitative court.

The threshold — five grams — was used by Boudin’s predecessors, including George Gascon, but abandoned during Boudin's tenure, according to Jenkins.

Under Boudin, that policy led to defendants accused of possessing fentanyl repeatedly being referred to the Community Justice Center — which offers social services in lieu of jail sentences — instead of facing felony charges in Superior Court, according to Jenkins.

"We have to be disrupting that business model. We have to be making sure that even though there is demand from those that are addicted, we are cutting off the supply from them," Jenkins told The Examiner.

Jenkins also announced that she may also seek enhanced penalties for drug-related crimes committed within 1,000 feet of a school and, in some cases, will request pretrial detention.

But when asked by The Examiner if this shift is a return to the punitive “War on Drugs” that many now widely view as a failure, Jenkins said “that's not at all what's going on.

“We can't have either extreme…that's basically what we've done for the last twp-and-a-half years is say ‘oh well, we're just going to turn a blind eye to it,'” Jenkins said.

After resigning from her role as a prosecutor and serving as a face of the recall movement that successfully booted Boudin in June, Jenkins was appointed to the position by Mayor London Breed last month. She quickly fired more than a dozen staffers and handpicked her own leadership team.

Jenkins has vowed to be more aggressive than Boudin in prosecuting drug crimes, but maintained that her focus will be on repeat offenders and dealers.

After a review of her office’s pending plea deals in drug-related cases that were made under Boudin, Jenkins announced that more than 30 plea offers in misdemeanor cases will be rescinded.

Most prominently, Jenkins’ office cited a case in which one person had six open cases at once, all related to allegedly dealing fentanyl in the Tenderloin, and was referred to community court more than five times.

Jenkins' policies quickly received criticism from San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju, who described them as "regressive."

"To use an arbitrary amount of drugs to exclude people from participating in Community Justice Court will prevent meaningful intervention and support for people trying to get out of drug sales and overcome substance abuse," Raju said in a statement.

The Drug War

In justifying her policy changes, Jenkins points to the more than 400 overdose deaths related to fentanyl in San Francisco in 2021.

Boudin’s office seldom secured convictions for the “possession with intent to sell” drugs, often allowing defendants to plea to a misdemeanor instead. Under his progressive leadership, Boudin prioritized diversion programs. He also attributed the low rate of felony convictions to the immigration status of defendants, which his office noted it is legally obligated to consider when deciding how to handle a case, since the consequences of deportation are severe.

Her critics, including many attorneys in the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office, have warned that San Francisco is slipping back into the same approaches that led to a failed war on drugs.

Enhanced penalties for drug possession in a school zones, for example, are decades old but have come under renewed scrutiny.

In a 2015 report, The Sentencing Project argued that drug-free school zones often lead to stricter penalties for drug crimes that don’t involve a school-aged child and don’t occur during school hours.

“Because protected areas are clustered within urban, high-density population areas, the zones disproportionately affect people of color and economically disadvantaged citizens,” the report stated.

No matter how zealous, Jenkins may face constraints due to well-documented the backlog in San Francisco’s court system, which has left more than 100 people waiting in jail for a trial longer than the legal deadline.

"We can not allow some external factor like that dictate the way that we prosecute. I have a job to do,” Jenkins said. “I can't make decisions on the appropriateness of a case based on what's going on with the court.”