Amid a hiring and firing spree, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the appointment of several key leaders on Tuesday, including a new head of the bureau that investigates police shootings.
Darby Williams will manage the Independent Investigations Bureau, where she worked as an assistant district attorney more than a decade ago and will now decide whether to bring criminal charges against police officers or clear them of wrongdoing.
The appointments come less than a week after Jenkins named a new management team in her office and fired 15 attorneys who served under Chesa Boudin, the former DA whom Jenkins helped recall.
The Independent Investigations Bureau is responsible for investigating every police shooting and incident that ends in death or serious injury.
Williams replaces Lateef Gray, who was fired by Jenkins. Gray was a longtime public defender and civil rights attorney known for suing police before Boudin appointed him to the position.
He employed a more aggressive approach to prosecuting officers, most notably by taking Officer Terrance Stangel to trial for allegedly using excessive force when he beat a man with his baton while responding to a 911 report of domestic violence in 2019. A jury acquitted Stangel this year of three of the four charges against him and deadlocked on the fourth charge, resulting in a mistrial.
Williams’ long career as an attorney includes work both investigating and defending law enforcement. She declined to opine on Boudin’s approach to investigations of police conduct, or even on the decisions made during her tenure in the bureau more than a decade ago.
Part of her task, Williams said, will include “trying to quiet some of that noise around some of the other people who may feel qualified to comment on prior administrations, prior decisions of those administrations.
“My work is to go in and to put my head down and do the work as an investigator,” Williams said.
Jenkins has given Williams her full confidence, Williams said.
“She has promised she will hear me out, whatever direction I might be going,” Williams said.
Jenkins, in a statement, reiterated her desire to balance criminal justice reforms with public safety.
“I want to ensure that my office and leadership team are reflective and representative of San Francisco’s diverse communities and views. I know these leaders are committed to advancing smart policies that will improve the criminal justice system while ensuring safety throughout our city,” Jenkins said.
Williams began her career as a public defender in Los Angeles County and worked as an assistant DA in San Francisco from 2016 to 2017.
Before returning to the San Francisco District Attorney’s office as a felony prosecutor in April, she most recently worked under Attorney General Rob Bonta defending the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation against lawsuits for issues like civil rights violations.
In her first stint at the Independent Investigations Bureau in San Francisco, Williams helped investigate police for potential criminal conduct.
Williams promised to be objective and make determinations “based on the facts.”
The Independent Investigations Bureau does not exist for the sole purpose of prosecuting officers, she noted, but also to clear them of wrongdoing when the evidence supports that conclusion.
“I’m ultimately an incredibly fair and ethical person. I really do believe that about myself,” Williams said.
Jenkins also announced the appointment of Greg Flores as supervising attorney of the Post Conviction Unit, which was created by Boudin as a key part of his criminal justice reform platform. Among its work, the Post Conviction Unit can seek resentencing when punishment has been deemed too harsh. In cases where the conviction may have been wrongly made, the Post Conviction Unit refers it to the Innocence Commission — also created by Boudin — for review.
Boudin’s supporters have feared that Jenkins would do away with the Post Conviction Unit and Innocence Commission. She has committed to maintaining them, though she did fire her office’s liaison to the commission last week.
Jenkins has also named Julius DeGuia the chief of Criminal Division Vertical Courts, where he will be in charge of attorneys who prosecute crimes including homicide, domestic violence and child abuse, according to the district attorney’s office.