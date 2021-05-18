Valeria Baldelomar and Pablo Zepeda, who are both janitors, show their signs at a janitor strike at 101 California St. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Janitors approve new labor contract with better pay, safety protections

Janitors on Saturday voted to approve a new contract with employers that includes wage increases and new safety protections.

The janitors, who are represented by Service Employees International Union Local 87, have been negotiating for months with the cleaning contractors who hire them to clean office buildings and other properties.

In March, more than 700 of them took to the streets to protest for wage increases and labor protections.

The votes were cast and tallied Saturday at Oracle Park, with Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Ahsha Safai among the officials in attendance.

Shortly after, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tweeted her support for the new contract.

Pelosi tweeted, “It is my honor to send congratulations to SEIU Local 87 on their hard-earned victory securing better wages, working conditions & benefits. In achieving #JusticeForJanitors, they have shown the country the power of America’s unions.”

The new contract will give janitors a raise, new safety protections, seniority for laid-off janitors, and more.

