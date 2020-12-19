The J Church line is running again on surface streests between Church and Duboce streets and Balboa Park Station. (Samantha Laurey/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

The J Church line is running again on surface streests between Church and Duboce streets and Balboa Park Station. (Samantha Laurey/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

J Church train returns to city streets

Quiet Saturday rollout the start of a gradual resumption of rail service

Once a familiar sight, the long-absent J Church train trundled down city streets for the first time in months Saturday, carrying passengers between Balboa Park Station and Church and Duboce streets.

The train, the first to return to service since August, is only traveling on surface tracks as far as its new terminus at Church and Duboce, where passengers heading to or from downtown must transfer to an alternate line. For now, those lines are running with buses, but eventually they’ll also transition back to trains.

The train will run from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, arriving every 12 minutes.

Saturday’s quiet debut, which drew relatively few riders, is part of a larger plan by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to relaunch Muni Metro train service with fewer delays, higher train frequencies and less congestion.

When all routes are back online, the agency will limit how many lines actually go underground in an effort to reduce the all-too-familiar traffic jams that would occur pre-pandemic. This means some passengers will need to transfer to another train when they reach the subway.

SFMTA first tried to roll out this retooled subway plan in August, but the party lasted for only three days before the agency shut the operation down entirely due to failures with overhead wire splices, an hours-long delay during Monday rush hour and a case of COVID-19 in the staff that triggered self-quarantine for a number of key operators.

No such problems were immediately reported with the J Church line as of Saturday afternoon, and the SFMTA social media account hadn’t reported any delays.

The transit agency will be unveiling new trains at a much slower pace this time around.

Next up is the T Third line on Jan. 23.

Bay Area Newssan francisco newsTransittransportation

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Feds agree to continue funding for shelter-in-place hotels

Just Posted

Clint Reilly, pictured in 2018 at Julia Morgan Ballroom in San Francisco, owns and operates Clint Reilly Communications with his wife Janet. (Courtesy Devlin Shand for Drew Altizer Photography)
Clint Reilly: ‘I want The Examiner to be leading that charge and participating in that comeback’

‘It’s not about making cuts, it’s about infusing new capital,’ says paper’s new local owner

School campuses will remain closed past Jan. 25 after district officials and teachers failed to reach an agreement on in-person learning protocols by a Friday Dec. 18, 2020 deadline. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
San Francisco schools will not reopen by Jan. 25 after failing to reach labor deal by deadline

Teachers cite COVID surge, seek to delay reopening until city back in orange tier

(Shutterstock)
Uber rolls out fee for California customers as Prop. 22 takes effect

Company charging passenger to cover cost of new benefits for drivers

Clint and Janet Reilly are co-owners of Clint Reilly Communications. (Courtesy photo)
SF Examiner and SF Weekly sold to local owners

In a major expansion of its regional publishing business, Clint Reilly Communications… Continue reading

Signs hang outside the community learning hub at the Salvation Army Kroc Center. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
After a semester without an outbreak, city learning hubs set to expand

Health guidelines increased costs, reduced number of students program could serve

Most Read