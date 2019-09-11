Central Subway to debut in 2021, nearly three years later than planned

It’s official: Muni’s new Central Subway will debut three years late.

Muni officials are preparing to formally announce the $1.6 billion dollar Central Subway’s newest opening date, June 2021, after an exhaustive six-week fact-finding period by the subway’s new director, Nadeem Tahir, the San Francisco Examiner has learned.

Sources told the Examiner SFMTA expects to finish construction by June 2020, sources said, but will need to conduct testing for a year and will open for service by March or June 2021.

While that announcement has yet to arrive, sources who spoke to the Examiner on condition of anonymity confirmed the new date.

Now, T-Third trains will roll from Oracle Park through Union Square to Chinatown Rose Pak Station just in time for The City’s summer fog to roll through in 2021, when originally trains were set to debut to the sound of sleigh bells in December 2018.

“We are heartbroken by these delays,” Cat Carter, spokesperson for the San Francisco Transit Riders advocacy group said, in a statement. “It is unspeakably frustrating that we can’t get this subway in service.”

The delays are particularly impactful to merchants from Union Square to Chinatown, who have complained that ongoing construction has led to a drop in foot traffic, and therefore poses a threat to their livelihoods. At least one Chinatown business closed and told the Examiner the construction was to blame, and other merchants have said they are on the brink of closure.

Finishing Central Subway construction, then, may bring a sigh of relief for those neighborhoods.

In a July statement on the soon-to-be reassessed Central Subway schedule, an SFMTA spokesperson wrote, “We do not expect the delay to create additional impacts for the residents and merchants who have lived through seven difficult years of construction.”

Tahir started as the new Central Subway director in July, with 35 years of transit experience spanning Los Angeles, Hawaii, and across the United States. SFMTA promptly announced he would conduct a six-week analysis so the agency could be firm in the subway’s debut date.

Those six weeks were up September 6, although SFMTA did call the span of time “approximate,” to give themselves wiggle-room.

This also marks the first time Muni officials have definitively confirmed a Central Subway delay. For years, an independent federal monitor cautioned the subway’s “revenue service date,” the technical term for when passengers can pay to board trains at a completed subway, was slipping.

But SFMTA repeatedly denied some of those claims, with former SFMTA Director Ed Reiskin adhering to a revenue service date of December 2019 at every turn.

The San Francisco Examiner exclusively revealed the first major Central Subway construction-related delay in 2017, when the debut date slipped by ten months, and also exclusively revealed subway contractors laying 3.2 miles of the wrong type of steel in 2018.

The independent federal monitor warned again in May this year that Central Subway’s opening date would slip into mid-2020, which the agency previously denied.

Reiskin resigned from the agency in August. Acting SFMTA Director Tom Maguire, sources said, has since been frank with the challenges the agency is facing.

“It is also a slap in the face that we’ve basically been lied to, that we might have thought there was a possibility of a subway before the Warriors’ first tip-off in San Francisco,” Carter said.

She added, “It’s also apparent that there needed to be a whole new team at the top to get the real story and to move forward. We really appreciate SFMTA’s honesty and transparency, and hope the agency will thoroughly investigate and explain the delays. But even with that, SFMTA has a lot of work to do to gain the public’s confidence.”

