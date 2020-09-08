It’s been a dangerous week on San Francisco roads

Four collisions in last six days kill 1, injure 3

Four people — including one child — in San Francisco were struck by vehicles within the last week. One of the collisions was fatal.

A 57-year-old male motorcyclist died Monday afternoon as a result of his injuries.

Officer Tiffany Hang from the San Francisco Police Department said first responders used “lifesaving efforts” on the scene at Turk Street and Central Avenue but were unable to save him.

Though victims of two of the other collisions were transported to the hospital by medics, they sustained non-life threatening injuries, Hang said.

On Thursday at approximately 6:44 p.m., a 38-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle at Ninth and Division streets, an intersection that is part of The City’s Vision Zero High Injury Network, the 12 percent of city streets where more than 70 percent of severe and fatal traffic injuries take place.

From 2011 to 2016, 106 collisions took place along the Division Street corridor, and two people died, according to SFMTA.

Where Ninth Street, Division Street and San Bruno Avenue intersect was the first location where SFMTA created a “protected intersection” to address pedestrian and cyclist safety in December 2016 by installing buffered and parking-protected bike lanes, raised crosswalks, a new sidewalk and painted safety zones.

Then, on Sunday, a three-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his standing scooter.

He was hit at 8:24 a.m. at Madrid Street and Brazil Avenue by a driver turning left, SFPD says.

Drivers from each of the aforementioned three collisions remained on scene and are cooperating with ongoing investigations, according to SFPD.

A fourth collision took place Sunday afternoon when a skateboarder was hit by a car while passing through the Judah and 20th Avenue intersection.

Details remain sparse, but SFPD said officers arrived at the scene, spoke with the skateboarder and the driver, both of whom “denied injuries and refused any medical treatment,” and “facilitated exchanging information between parties.”

However, social media posts said the skateboarder was taken to the hospital by friends.

The San Francisco Examiner could not confirm the identity of these accounts, but both included a photograph of the intersection with first responders present and were posted around the same time SFPD said the collision happened.

The SFMTA Board approved the 20th Avenue Neighborway, a project to make the corridor from Stern Grove to Golden Gate Park a safer route for cyclists and pedestrians, over a year ago.

But implementation has stalled in the detailed design stage, according to the SFMTA website.

Traffic violence has been on the rise this summer, even as The City’s Vision Zero goal to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries by 2024 approaches.

A Vision Zero fatality is defined as one where a person is killed inside or outside of a vehicle “involved in a crash or an impact with a vehicle or road structure” while moving within the “public right of way” in the City or County of San Francisco.

There were two Vision Zero deaths in June, and three each in July and August.

Though the cumulative total of 18 deaths in 2020 is still slightly below the average of the prior five years, the rate of these fatalities has outpaced it.

