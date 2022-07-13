State Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco wants bars to stay open into the wee hours of the morning: 4 a.m. to be exact. His revived bill, SB 930, aims to give a financial lift to California’s pandemic-struck nightlife industry.
The legislation, first proposed on Feb. 7, would extend alcohol sales at bars, nightclubs and restaurants two hours past the state’s 2 a.m. limit in seven California cities, including San Francisco. Wiener is sponsoring the bill in partnership with Assemblymember Matt Haney, a longtime S.F. nightclub supporter, to boost small business revenue, according to their joint news release.
“Many bars and venues are still facing mountains of debt as a result of the last few years,” Wiener said in the release. “Although we’re now in a very different phase of the pandemic and the bars that survived are open at full capacity, many of these small businesses are still struggling. We need to give them every possible tool to help them survive — including allowing them to stay open until 4 a.m. Nightlife is a core part of who we are as a state, and our world-class bars and nightclubs deserve a fighting chance.”
But some bar owners in The City question the logic of the two-hour extension. At the June San Francisco Entertainment and Nightlife Summit and on social media, many nightlife entrepreneurs gave support to SB 930. Others, like Peter Athanas, owner of the Kilowatt Bar in the Mission District, say there isn’t an appetite for later operating hours.
“They keep saying it’s going to bounce people back from the pandemic, but that’s baloney,” Athanas said. “There are less people, and more people got used to staying home. Every time there’s a negative story about COVID people think, ‘I could stay home. I don’t have to go out.’ We are nowhere back (to normal).”
That’s the point of the bill, argue proponents. If residents and visitors in California cities had the option of staying out later like their peers in New York and Chicago, maybe more of them would lengthen their nights out, along with their spending.
Now in its fourth iteration since Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed the bill in 2018, the current amendment to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act looks like it has a chance of becoming law. It passed in the Senate and sailed through the Assembly Governmental Organization Committee this spring. When the Legislature reconvenes on Aug. 1, the Assembly Appropriations Committee will again consider the bill.
Chris Hastings, owner of the Lookout bar in Duboce Triangle, is all for supporting service industry and nightlife employees.
“San Francisco is a world-class city with a less than world-class nightlife. This could go a long way toward remedying that,” he said. “It would enable venues to hire better talent, bring people in from better communities. I think that generally it would elevate nightlife.”
Each of the proposed participating cities — Cathedral City, Coachella, Fresno, Oakland, Palm Springs, West Hollywood and San Francisco — will have autonomy over which bars are approved and in which areas, Wiener told The Examiner.
Athanas of Kilowatt Bar voiced concerns about crime in the early hours of the morning. To opt into the nightlife extension hours, SB 930 requires municipalities to submit safety and public transportation mitigation plans. Haney sees this as a potential urban planning boon.
“I hope jurisdictions take advantage of it to increase their late-night transportation options especially,” Haney said. “We should have more access to buses and BART later at night, so people can get to where they’re going without driving ... We could tie some of the revenue that (the program) would generate to additional late night transit.”
Weiner said between community input and permit processing, the implementation of the bill, if passed, would take at least two years.
“We are right on Haight and Clayton, so it wouldn’t be for local establishments like mine,” said Chris Dickerson of Hobson’s Choice. “But if it’s one of the clubs in SOMA where they don’t have (many neighbors) to be disturbed, I’m all for it. Why not let them make a little more money? It makes perfect sense, but not for me; I have four apartments directly above.”
Haney pointed to areas like the Castro and other nightlife districts, many of which have venues that already stay open later through varied permits, when discussing where SB 930 could help small businesses flourish.
“There are a lot of barriers put in front of this industry, not just at the city and county (level) but at the state,” Haney said at the nightlife industry summit last month. “We are going to pass (SB 930) this year. … The people of this state have realized how essential you are to their lives and their communities.”
Athanas said that the only real solution for San Francisco’s declined nightlife is time — time for people to get comfortable with being around one another in groups again and time for scientists to figure out how truly severe the damage of the virus is long term.
Wiener agrees time is a big factor, one that could partner with his bill graduating into law.
“San Francisco is coming back, but it always takes time. Bars and nightclubs are overwhelmingly small businesses, and while some have closed, others survived and are hanging on by their fingernails,” he said. “We think this is a timely step.”