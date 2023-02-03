But 14 months after the big change, is Zuckerberg’s excitement starting to wane as he appears to pivot to a hot new tech trend, AI?
Meta’s recent earnings call sparked such speculation after the company’s report sent its stock soaring. Meta actually reported yet another revenue drop, but investors cheered a planned $40 billion stock buyback and a promise to “focus on efficiency.”
But one possible reason for the rally stood out: Zuckerberg appeared to tone down his cheerleading for what’s been criticized as his fuzzy vision to dominate the metaverse. And he seemed excited by the hot new trend sweeping tech: Generative AI.
In the call with Wall Street analysts, Zuckerberg cited “the two major technological waves driving our roadmap.” AI is definitely one of them, especially with the rapid expansion of Generative AI, the technology at the core of ChatGPT which could mimic the way humans write essays, letters and other content.
Zuckerberg called generative AI “an extremely exciting new area,” adding that his goal is “for meta is to build on our research to become a leader” in the fast-growing technology.
And the metaverse?
Well, yeah, the future in which “you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up” – that’s still a growth driver for Meta “over the longer term,” Zuckerberg said.
The apparent pivot to generative AI isn’t surprising, said Robert Siegel, a management lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
“ChatGPT is impacting how every tech company is telling their AI story right now,” he told The Examiner. “Facebook is not excluded.”
In fact, the giants of the tech industry appear to be gearing up for a brawl over AI. Microsoft made a monster investment in OpenAi, the San Francisco creator of ChatGPT. Rival Google just announced that it’s rolling out a rival to the wildly successful AI chatbot.
In a way, Team Zuckerberg simply had to join the fray. After all, his high-profile pivot to the metaverse left many industry observers scratching their heads.
“The costs of the metaverse investments are unclear right now,” Siegel said. “Demand is still unknown and they are spending a LOT of money on this. If he kept pushing AR/VR [augmented reality/virtual reality] and ignored AI the street would not have been pleased.”
Analyst Rebecca Wettemann, a principal at Valoir, also pointed to the economic reality. “When Facebook was doing well, it could throw a lot of money at vanity projects like the metaverse even though most of the tech wasn't ready for prime time yet,” she told The Examiner.
Like any new and emerging technology, the metaverse had to “go beyond the shiny object phase to actually deliver benefits before most businesses or consumers will buy and adopt it,” Wettemann said.
But although Facebook tried to reinvent itself as the company leading the charge in the metaverse, the tech giant “didn't do a good job of articulating the value of the metaverse or what it brought to the table.” she added.
“Now that we're back to doing things in person, and economic uncertainty is at the top of everyone's list, wasting time in the metaverse is out and efficiency and productivity are in,” she said.
