San Francisco Public Works crews and San Francisco Police Department officers clear out people in tent encampments, sometimes destroying people’s belongings.

 By Examiner Staff

Unable to solve its growing homelessness crisis with housing and shelter, San Francisco — much like other cities such as Oakland and Sacramento — has used crackdowns and cruelty to bully unhoused people and send a clear message that they’re unwanted. That’s the main allegation behind a lawsuit filed against the city and county by a coalition of homeless groups on Tuesday afternoon.

The lawsuit provides a window into how we truly treat the poorest of the poor here in the city of St. Francis, where an increasing number of people suffer in open misery on the streets despite city officials’ claims that things are getting better.

Gil Duran is editorial page editor of The Examiner.