San Francisco’s drug overdose crisis has killed more than 1,300 people over the past two years. This avalanche of fentanyl and methamphetamine deaths has spurred national media attention and created pressure on city officials to act.
In December, in response to rampant public drug use and deaths, Mayor London Breed declared an emergency in the Tenderloin. She promised a surge of police to crack down on open drug use, authorized the hiring of 100 new health workers and announced plans to open the Tenderloin Linkage Center. The center, an office building adjacent to the United Nations Plaza on Market Street, opened in January. Its mission: to provide people suffering from drug addiction with a one-stop connection point for services and treatment.
Controversially, the center also allowed people to use drugs under supervised conditions in a fenced-off outdoor space. This form of harm reduction has saved lives in other places, and so the Tenderloin Center represented an important step forward in The City’s efforts to lower the overdose death toll.
During her time as president of the Board of Supervisors, Breed headed a task force to push for overdose prevention centers, also known as safe injection sites. At the Tenderloin Center, Breed courageously bucked state law to test the concept here.
Now comes word that Breed will close the Tenderloin Center at the end of the year. This comes after Breed abruptly pulled the plug on the Tenderloin “emergency” without much explanation in April.
“The Tenderloin Center will close at the end of the year, Mayor London Breed’s office confirmed on Thursday,” reported The Examiner’s Sydney Johnson and Adam Shanks last week. “Unveiled as a cornerstone of Breed's Tenderloin Emergency Initiative, the overdose prevention center at 1172 Market St. opened in January as a one-stop-shop that could connect people to services like addiction treatment and housing programs.”
In a statement, a mayoral spokesperson said Breed plans to “evaluate the model and determine the long-term plan for providing critical services of overdose prevention and other health and human services support to the community.”
“The City remains committed to continuing the work of saving lives through overdose prevention and is undertaking a rapid planning process to take the best elements of the TLC to new programming in the community,” said the statement.
Hopefully, Breed stays true to these words and stays the course to make San Francisco a leader on critical harm reduction strategies to save lives and move drug use off of the streets. Overdose prevention centers have been used in other places to stem overdose deaths and save taxpayers money.
Of course, nobody knows this better than Breed.
“A 2016 cost-benefit analysis of potential safe injection services in San Francisco found that The City would save $3.5 million per year if one safe injection program were opened, or $2.33 for every dollar spent on the services,” wrote Breed in 2017, after convening the task force to study injection sites. “Meaningful, effective, alternative solutions can end up saving taxpayer dollars while also saving lives.”
While overdose prevention sites are currently not permitted under California law, that could soon change. Senate Bill 57, authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener, would allow the opening of overdose prevention pilot programs in Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco. The bill has advanced through committees in Sacramento and awaits a vote of the full Assembly.
The Tenderloin Center, which never officially acknowledged its status as an overdose prevention site, has not reached its potential in the few months that it has been opened. While hundreds of people visit every day, the number of linkages to services has not lived up to expectations. But it takes time for new ideas to build credibility and trust, and the Tenderloin Center immediately came under heavy fire from critics.
Now, after months of work to stand it up, it’s winding it down — and it’s not clear whether city officials have a better idea to replace it.
The problems of drug addiction and poverty have no easy solutions, and it’s hard to see the closure of the Tenderloin Center anything other than a big setback that will increase overdose deaths on our streets. With lives on the line, Breed should lay out a clear plan for how she plans to address the overdose crisis — and then she should stick to it.