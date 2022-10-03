Laurel Heights overview

A UC Berkeley study found that 60% of listed California apartments, such as those in Laurel Heights, have seen rents increase by a greater percentage, year over year, than is allowed by the state's rent cap.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Are landlords obeying California's rent cap law? It's impossible to know for sure — but landlords have plenty of incentive not to.

Those are the key findings of a new report from the UC Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and the TechEquity Collaborative. It found that 60 percent of apartments in California have seen rents increase by a greater percentage, year over year, than is allowed by the state's rent cap law.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

@urbenschneider