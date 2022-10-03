Are landlords obeying California's rent cap law? It's impossible to know for sure — but landlords have plenty of incentive not to.
Those are the key findings of a new report from the UC Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and the TechEquity Collaborative. It found that 60 percent of apartments in California have seen rents increase by a greater percentage, year over year, than is allowed by the state's rent cap law.
That statistic, based on asking rents for vacant apartments, is a proxy for the broader state of the rental market. Data isn't publicly available for rent increases imposed on existing tenants, and this data doesn't mean 60% of tenants are seeing rent increases above the rent cap.
However, the study illustrates the powerful incentives landlords have to increase rents above the cap for existing tenants, or to try to force them out in favor of higher-paying tenants. And right now, there isn't really any way to find out whether they're doing so, since enforcement is entirely dependent on tenants — many of whom are likely unaware of the law — to report violations.
"When the market is appreciating rapidly, landlords, whether or not they're allowed to or whether they know about the law, may try to mirror the price increases they see on the vacant tenancy market," said Alex Casey, director of the Housing Affordability Data Lab at the Terner Center and a co-author of the report. "We can't say that there's this many units that are violating the threshold, and that just points to a real hole in the data reporting and transparency for this law."
Several bills that would have provided that data and transparency failed in the Legislature in recent years. The Terner Center's report suggests it's time to revisit those proposals, especially a rental registry that tracks rents and other information about California's apartment stock.
California's rent cap law, Assembly Bill 1482, passed in 2019. Authored by then-Assemblymember David Chiu of San Francisco, the law caps annual rent increases for current tenants at 5% plus the regional rate of inflation, with a maximum possible increase of 10%. The law applies to all apartment units that were constructed more than 15 years ago. It does not apply to single family homes — unless they're owned by a corporate landlord — or duplexes where the owner occupies one of the units.
The law does not affect established rent control ordinances. In San Francisco, where rent control only covers apartments built before 1979, the rent cap law provides an additional layer of renter protections to tenants in non-rent controlled units. The law also requires landlords to provide a "just cause" in order to carry out an eviction.
Shanti Singh, communications and legislative director for the statewide tenant group Tenants Together, says landlords exceeding the rent cap is "one of the most frequent issues" the organization hears about on its tenant help hotline.
A related issue that's becoming more common is landlords attempting to alter leases so that tenants have to pay utility costs, while still technically remaining below the rent cap. Since the law can only be enforced by tenants, it's essential for tenants to be aware of it in order to utilize its protections.
"We're putting out so much 'know your rights' content on 1482, because we're getting so many calls from the hotline," Singh said.
Rents rose dramatically across California in 2022, following more modest growth in the preceding years, the study found. In 2020, about 20% of listings were higher than the rent cap compared to the price of the same unit the previous year. In 2021, that figure rose to about 30%, and in 2022, it doubled, to 60%.
The San Francisco region had fewer units with large rent increases compared to the statewide average. Still, close to 50% of listings analyzed in The City and surrounding areas saw rent increases higher than the cap, according to the study.
The data illustrates "how hot the market is," Casey said. "And that's why it's really important that folks either have a way to measure or enforce 1482."
The report recommends a rental registry that tracks every rental unit in the state, requiring landlords to provide rental data and other information about their units. That would allow regulators and advocates to determine whether the rent cap was being adhered to. It could also serve to deter landlords from breaking the law in the first place, Casey said.
While some cities and counties collect this data for certain properties, no jurisdiction in California collects enough information to adequately enforce the rent cap, the report concludes.
Several efforts to create a statewide rental registry led by East Bay Assemblymember Buffy Wicks have died in the Legislature, most recently this year's AB 2469. A coalition of real estate and landlord groups opposed the bill, writing, "there is no rational reason for mandating this extensive information for a public website and no plausible argument that this information will be used in any productive way to address the current housing crisis or California's homeless problem."
The state's inability to collect information about what renters are actually paying is "intentional," Singh said. "We don't have the data to diagnose the problem, and that makes it easier to ignore the problem."
Passing the rent cap was such a heavy lift politically, due to opposition from landlord groups, that many legislators view it as a "done deal," Singh said. "Any attempts to improve it or close loopholes or properly enforce 1482, they see that as a renegotiation of the deal."
The Legislature has just three members who are renters, Singh notes, despite the fact nearly half of California residents are renters.
Did your rent in The City increase this year? We want to hear from you. Please fill out our anonymous Google Form below, or follow this link.