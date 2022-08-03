San Francisco saved Maia Szalavitz’s life.

In 1986, when she was a twenty-something injecting cocaine and heroin in New York, a visitor from San Francisco taught her how to clean dirty needles using a bleach solution. Szalavitz credits this simple innovation with protecting her during an AIDS epidemic that killed many drug users.

“Despite being a regular reader of two newspapers a day, I had no idea that needle sharing put me at risk for HIV,” Szalavitz would later write. “At that time, at least half of all intravenous drug users in New York City silently carried the deadly virus.”

In San Francisco, cleaning used needles had become an accepted practice thanks to a program known as “bleach and teach.” The San Franciscan who taught Szalavitz how to sterilize needles had introduced her to the philosophy known as harm reduction. Szalavitz eventually quit drugs and became a journalist who specializes in neuroscience and addiction treatment. Her latest book, “Undoing Drugs: The Untold Story of Harm Reduction and the Future of Addiction,” traces the history of how we treat — and mistreat — drug users.

Harm reduction, which has deep roots in San Francisco, has come under attack in the midst of a deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine crisis that has killed over 1,500 people since 2020. Senate Bill 57, legislation by state Sen. Scott Wiener that is currently on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk, would authorize Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to open supervised drug use facilities designed to prevent overdose deaths. Earlier this year, city officials half-heartedly opened an unofficial overdose prevention site at the Tenderloin Center, but it will close by the end of the year.

Such measures, though controversial, have worked elsewhere. Yet critics accuse them of enabling drug use, arguing that addiction — which they depict as a moral failing — must be eradicated through punishment, forced treatment and abstinence. As the myth goes, an addicted person must hit “rock bottom” in order to gain a “moment of clarity” that will enable them to quit drugs cold turkey. This clarity is often brought about by a stint behind bars, a shameful consequence of bad choices.

Unfortunately, writes Szalavitz, this goes against what science tells us about treating addiction.

“If jail was so effective, we would see poor communities having zero addiction,” she said in an interview.

Despite decades of trying to fight drugs through policing, the problem continues to intensify. In contrast, the European countries with the biggest success in reducing drug problems at scale are those that started treating addiction as a health problem instead of a crime.

Szalavitz says the research makes one thing clear: Harm reduction can save lives, reduce public drug use and provide the greatest number of people with the tools needed to survive. Harm reduction, which Szalavitz defines as a form of “radical empathy,” puts protecting life and health before any other concerns.

“The basic idea is that regardless of whether people continue to use illegal drugs or engage in other problematic behaviors, their lives have value,” she writes in “Undoing Drugs.”

Harm reduction encompasses a wide variety of public health protections. Hard hats, seatbelts and sunscreen can all be viewed as harm reduction measures to reduce the severity of construction accidents, car crashes and sun exposure. Condoms are a popular a harm reduction method to counteract unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections.

When it comes to drugs, the approach includes a spectrum of measures: clean syringes and pipes to reduce disease and infection; opioid drug replacements like methadone and buprenorphine; naloxone, a drug that can reverse overdoses; and fentanyl test strips to detect fentanyl contamination in drugs like cocaine.

Despite fierce opposition, these solutions have gained widespread acceptance over time. Szalavitz knows complete abstinence can work for some people, because it worked for her. But she rejects the one-size-fits-all approach that calls for using jail to force people — mostly poor people of color — into abstinence-only recovery.

“Show me the data where it shows that jail helps this,” said Szalavitz, who noted that drugs are widely available in jail, while treatment programs are scarce. “It doesn’t exist, because jail makes it worse.”

“The idea that you can fix this by just doing the same thing that we’ve done for the last 100 years is just absurd,” she added.

To understand what does work, you have to look at how other countries have successfully handled the problem. In “Undoing Drugs,” Szalavitz details how European countries, including Switzerland, adopted policies that succeeded in shutting down open-air drug scenes and reducing overdose deaths.

Much like the Tenderloin and SOMA today, Platzspitz Park in central Zurich had become a containment zone for heroin use in the 1980s, earning the nickname “Needle Park.”

Police raids only pushed the drug scene to other locations.

“The first time they dealt with it, they cracked down, and it just moved from a park to an abandoned railroad railway station,” said Szalavitz. “The second time they dealt with it, they began prescribing heroin, and this actually prevented the scene from reconstituting itself somewhere else.”

That’s right, prescription heroin. In the 1990s, Switzerland adopted an entirely new “four pillar” approach to put an end to open-air drug scenes: harm reduction, treatment, prevention and repression (law enforcement). They started providing a safe heroin supply, clean needles and overdose prevention facilities. In addition, they expanded addiction treatment programs to ensure off-ramps for anyone who wished to quit, freeing police to focus on major drug dealers instead of street-level users.

Many predicted this approach would increase crime and overdose deaths, but that didn’t happen.

“[I]n 1994, Switzerland went on to pass one of the most progressive and controversial drug policies in the world, which included the dispensing of heroin,” wrote Taylor Knopf, a reporter with NC Health News who also wrote about Switzerland’s efforts in 2019. “The nation cut its drug overdose deaths significantly. HIV and Hepatitis C infection rates dropped. And crime rates also dropped.”

“Drug overdose deaths dropped by 64 percent,” wrote Knopf. “HIV infections dropped by 84 percent. Home thefts dropped by 98 percent.”

Today, Canada is experimenting with the prescription model.

“A clinical trial in Vancouver found that providing injectable heroin to patients who had not responded to other forms of treatment helped them reduce their use, stay tied to health care and improve their quality of life, compared with users who were given methadone,” wrote Stephanie Nolen of the New York Times on July 26.

Meanwhile, in California, it’s unclear whether Gov. Newsom will sign SB 57 to allow three cities to open safe consumption sites. Last year, New York City opened a facility that’s credited with reversing hundreds of overdoses so far.

If Newsom cared only about data, science and efficacy, he would sign the bill. It’s a baby step toward harm reduction that will save lives. But Newsom must also grapple with political realities. While he’s busy marketing himself as a future presidential candidate, does he want voters in other states to associate him with this policy? He’s already under attack from harm reduction opponents who know the best way to kill an idea is to make sure it never gets a chance to work.

Of course, the idea has already worked in other places. That’s why a veto also carries risks. As the bodies continue to pile up on the streets where Newsom started his political career, people will start to wonder why California refuses to adopt proven solutions. Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a similar bill in 2018. The rising death toll testifies to the wisdom of this decision.

“If we are going to prevent overdoses and connect people to services and treatment that they badly need to stop using drugs in the first place, we need safe injection sites,” said Mayor London Breed, a leading proponent of harm reduction during her time on the Board of Supervisors, in response to Brown’s veto. “If we are going to stop the drug use we see in public every day and get the needles off our streets, we need proven public health solutions.”

Republican states have the highest overdose rates, but no one expects Tennessee or West Virginia to lead on public health policy. Tragically, California remains decades behind other countries in addressing the issue. We don’t have the housing, treatment programs or jail cells needed to impose the harsh fantasy of total abstinence. Yet our leaders remain too timid to pursue European-style pragmatism, no matter how many lives it saves.

For Szalavitz, the question is simple: “If we want to actually have places where people are not shooting up in the street, we need to provide places for them to be.”

Her message for leaders like Newsom?

“Look at the data — just look at the data on what works,” she said. “Don’t be cowed by these people who don’t have any data to support what they’re saying.”

Still, she understands that harm reduction supporters face an uphill struggle. Even in San Francisco, a city whose pioneering “bleach and teach” program helped protect Szalavitz during the AIDS epidemic, some loud voices seem determined to drown out the facts.

“There are certainly political forces trying to cause a backlash against harm reduction,” she said. “The thing is, the data overwhelmingly supports it. By definition, addiction is compulsive drug use that continues despite negative consequences. In other words, the one thing we know doesn’t work is punishment.”