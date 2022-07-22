On Thursday a Coinbase product manager was charged in what prosecutors call the “first ever cryptocurrency insider trading” scheme.
The suspect, Ishan Wahi, is accused of secretly using information about which new cryptocurrencies the company was preparing to add to its exchange to then buy those coins before they were listed and the prices shot up.
In a bit of irony, Wahi wrote a blog post in March about the company’s “efforts to bring you more transparency and information for newly tradable assets, and how we’re introducing more tools and protections.”
But his byline has disappeared from the post without an explanation, leaving the guidance of an insider trading suspect there for consumers who have no way of knowing about the author's legal situation.
An expert on tech ethics at the University of Santa Clara said the post remaining on the company blog without a byline puts consumers in a bad situation.
“When they keep his blog post up and don’t run any note that he’s been fired and charged with a crime, that’s information most readers would want to have,” said Don Heider, executive director of The Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University. “If they left the post up and simply removed the byline, that’s not transparent. It feels a little bit underhanded.”
Coinbase is a $16 billion company with executive offices in San Francisco leading the industry resistance to regulation. On Thursday the company blasted the Securities Exchange Commission because "the Commission recently announced that it will double the size of the enforcement unit that handles crypto and cyber cases. This enforcement-first approach has stifled development of the crypto securities market."
When it was published, the blog post featured Wahi’s byline, internet records show, and it shows up in tweets from the company from March. But the byline is no longer on the post and there is no editorial note saying that it was removed.
The post says, “Our goal is to be as transparent as possible with our customers regarding trading risks.” But the post about transparency and alerting users to trading risks no longer shows that it was written by a former employee accused of insider trading.
The company has updated several other blog posts with information about the investigation, with thorough italics notes at the top explaining the updates.
Coinbase has faced withering criticism on Twitter about its slowness to respond to the alleged insider trading, which was first pointed out by a cryptocurrency expert with the Twitter handle @cobie in April. On Thursday he said on Twitter he pointed the issue out months before.
In a thread about the investigation, a Twitter user and crypto expert who uses the handle @0xfoobar responded to a Coinbase employee praising the company’s investigation by tweeting, “C'mon man, a year late and only after getting raked across multiple viral tweets. Hell, you had the insider trader write your own blog post about how Coinbase will provide greater transparency.”
It's not unusual for crypto experts to use their Twitter handles but not disclose their full names on the platform.
When The Examiner looked for that blog post, the byline wasn’t there.
The company did not immediately respond to questions about why the byline of a criminal suspect was no longer on a post about being “as transparent as possible with our customers.” Nor did Coinbase immediately explain why a post was left on its blog about trading risks written by a suspect accused of insider trading.
"At Coinbase, your trust is our top priority," the post formerly attributed to the insider trading suspect reads.